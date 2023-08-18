Asmongold gives his take on recent allegations against Linus Tech Tips, empathizes with the former employee

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has shared his take on the recent controversies surrounding Linus Sebastian and Linus Tech Tips. For context, Madison "Suop" Reeve, a former staff member at Linus Media Group, took to her Twitter account to share a series of tweets outlining alarming accusations, including workplace harassment and abuse.

During his latest livestream, Asmongold engaged with his chat regarding the ongoing drama, dismissing critics who suggested that Madison shared her experiences solely for attention. The streamer said:

"No, that’s not true (replying to the chat). The reason why she said that she cut her leg is because it would give her mental time off the job because the job was so demanding and stressful. It had nothing to do with attention. Ironically, it was actually the opposite."

Asmongold defends Linus tech Tips victim, understands why she chose to speak out

To provide additional context, in one of her tweets, Madison disclosed that she faced criticism for taking sick leaves and recounted having to purposefully inflict injury upon herself in order to pull herself from the toxic work environment. Adding to this, Asmongold remarked:

“Is that not a good reason to self-h*rm though? I mean I don’t think there are any good reasons for self-h*rm.”

Addressing another critic who expressed skepticism about the severity of her workload, the streamer retorted:

"How can you know how bad her work was, if you didn’t do it? So you don’t think this is a real problem because you’re doing a harder job?’I’ve already played this one out in my head."

He further added:

"The reason why she didn’t wanna leave the company is because she was worried about getting harassed by fans of the company."

It's worth noting that Madison chose to come forward after a series of recent controversies involving LTT. Nevertheless, Asmongold believes that the timing of her revelation was justifiable.

He contends that had she shared her account prior to the ongoing discussions, she might have faced potential backlash from online followers of LTT, or her voice might have gone unnoticed within the community.

Linus Tech Tips has already issued a response to the allegations through their official Twitter account. They conveyed their commitment to treating Madison's statements with utmost seriousness and indicated that they are currently in the process of conducting internal investigations.