Watch: Asmongold responds to Texas Senator Ted Cruz answering his question on loot boxes

On stream, Zack "Asmongold" was sent a link to a video of Texas Senator Ted Cruz's podcast. He was surprised to see Senator Cruz answer a question in relation to a submission the streamer had made to his office.

The question was regarding regulating loot boxes and other in-game microtransactions. He was in disbelief as the podcast co-host and conservative political commentator Michael Knowles read his name and question out to the senator.

"No f****** way! Holy s***!"

Asmongold reacts to Ted Cruz's take on loot boxes

The Twitch streamer is a resident of the state of Texas and is thus a constituent of Republican Senator Ted Cruz. He reached out to Senator Cruz's office with regard to loot boxes in video games, arguing for stricter regulations on them. A fan of the streamer submitted a question on the senator's podcast, Verdict with Ted Cruz, asking his opinion on the subject.

As podcast co-host Michael Knowles read out the question, the streamer couldn't contain his laughter that his question had actually made it to Senator Cruz.

Senator Cruz claimed that he was familiar with the topic of loot boxes in gaming, saying his understanding of the issue is that it is similar to a form of gambling that is promoted toward children. He said that he is a bit of a gamer himself and is familiar with microtransactions and loot boxes.

The Republican senator went on to declare that he isn't a fan of loot boxes and pay-to-win systems in video games but admitted that he will occasionally purchase them.

"I don't like it when you can buy in-game items and make your character stronger or get advantages. Now I'll confess when I play some games, I'll sometimes buy it because it is more fun if your character suddenly has a lot more great stuff that would take six months or a year to build up."

He continued, saying the difficulty surrounding the situation comes into play when you consider children who are playing these games, as they have the potential to spend large amounts of money they don't have using their parents' credit cards.

"I'd like to not see kids exploited and harmed."

His final word on the topic was that he didn't believe it was something the federal government should be regulating but was open to a discussion with Asmongold on the topic.

"I'm not sure that the federal government really has a dog in the fight."

After watching the segment from the podcast, Asmongold said he was surprised by how knowledgeable Senator Cruz was on the topic of loot boxes as well as the fact that he is a gamer.

He said that he reached out to Cruz because of his social media presence and because he has kids, hoping he may have heard of the topic. He did not expect the senator to have first-hand experience involving microtransactions.

Fans react to Ted Cruz answering Asmongold's loot box question

Fans on Reddit gave credit to the streamer for doing more than simply complaining about the issue of loot boxes, applauding his decision to reach out to lawmakers to do something about the issue.

As Ted Cruz said he was willing to discuss the issue in more detail with Asmongold, perhaps a Twitch stream of the discussion is in order.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far