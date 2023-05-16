Asmongold responds to his contentious take on "ugly streamers," claims people got mad because they took it “personally”

Twitch streamer and OTK co-owner Zack "Asmongold" has finally addressed the recent criticism he faced. For those unaware, he made some controversial statements suggesting that streamers or influencers who are "fat" or "ugly" receive less attention. His comments ignited a hot debate, following which he went on his stream to explain how his words have been taken as personal attacks, saying:

"If there's like, something wrong with your face then it's like, a big issue because like, people don't want to look at somebody who has like, something wrong with their f**king face. In general, if you look at the majority of people that are popular streamers, they are at least average to above average attractiveness."

Asmongold responds to detractors following controversial statement

While Asmongold is generally not known for stirring controversies, his recent remarks undeniably generated a significant amount of heat.

Some people remarked that he himself was "ugly" while still being a successful streamer, hence making his argument a "moot" one. He responded by saying:

"Let's be real. The reason why people take a comment like this and then turn it around and personally insult me is because they took that comment personally. So don't get mad at me. Get mad at a mirror. I didn't do this to you. God did."

Further explaining his point, he said:

"These are the kinds of people how like, you can say, you know, like, 'Oh well, women have to have s*x with a dude to get pregnant' and someone's like, 'well, what about J*sus?'"

(Timestamp: 01:56:39)

Asmongold responded to a video featuring an old clip of him criticizing overweight individuals. The video also shared a Reddit user's perspective, asserting that fatphobia is essentially another form of fat-shaming.

The Reddit user further emphasized that one should focus on their own business and not concern themselves with the weight of others. The Twitch streamer responded by saying:

"If people's conversations on the internet didn't revolve around one minute or less clips, people would know that I actually said this exact thing afterwards. Thinking that like, being fat is bad and you don't want to be fat doesn't mean that you should make fun of people for being fat, but like, it doesn't fit in like a one-minute clip, so people don't see it."

What fans had to say about Asmongold's comments

The clip was shared on the streamer's YouTube channel and garnered quite a lot of attention. Here are some of the top comments:

Fans share their reactions (Image via AsmongoldTV YouTube)

Despite the criticism, it is worth noting that many individuals supported the popular streamer's viewpoint.

