Asmongold reveals getting banned from Blue Protocol

During a livestream on his alternate channel Zackrawrr, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" revealed that the account he had used to access Blue Protocol was banned by the game's developers. He was conversing with his viewers when some of them claimed that Blue Protocol's developers were allegedly banning foreign gamers. Asmongold then confirmed that it had happened to him as well.

However, the Texas-based content creator then added it was not a "big deal," and that he was not upset about the situation.

"That is something that happened to me too": Asmongold agrees that Blue Protocol devs are banning foreign accounts

The conversation was uploaded to YouTube as a 45-second clip. It began with Asmongold reading a comment from a Twitch chatter, who claimed that Blue Protocol's developers were seemingly banning foreign players. They stated:

"'Blue Protocol devs IP banned Stoops and some other foreigners.''

The One True King (OTK) co-founder responded saying that the viewer was correct:

"They sure did. That is something that happened to me, too. Apparently, my account that I used got banned."

According to the Twitch sensation, the multiplayer game's developers were compelled to make the decision. He explained:

"I mean, it is what it is. I think they kind of, like, have to. You know what I mean? Because, like, since they said that they were going to, I think they kind of have to ban us. It's not a big deal, though. 'RIP account.' No it's, I mean, it was going to be over today, anyway. So, like, I mean, I don't care. I'm not even upset about it. I don't care."

The video concluded with a highlight from Asmongold's old broadcast when he mentioned that he was sharing the Blue Protocol account with someone. He was heard saying:

"So yeah, I'm sharing this account with somebody. And... the other person is a man of culture."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

More than 300 reactions made their way into the YouTube comments section. One viewer claimed that the suspension "makes sense" because the beta was meant for the developers to receive feedback from Japanese players. Meanwhile, another community member stated that account sharing was a bannable offense.

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip. (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

For those unaware, Blue Protocol is a free-to-play MMORPG (Massively Multiplayer Online Roleplaying Game) developed by Bandai Namco. It is scheduled to be released in 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows.

