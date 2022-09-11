"Will either be amazing or awful": Assassin's Creed Infinity leaves fans asking for more information as Ubisoft promises many things

Assassin's Creed Infinity has just acted as a nice bonus to fans who were eager to see where the franchise is headed off to. While the main attraction was Assassin's Creed Mirage, Infinity has served as an excellent gift for fans. While the information remains scarce, fans have already started to speculate about what to expect.

Unlike Mirage, the date for Assassin's Creed Infinity hasn't been disclosed. Ubisoft decided to stay relatively calm regarding the possible projects that would be a part of it. From the outset, Infinity looks to be a platform under which separate chapters or sagas will be made available.

sz @SZ_ctid @Nibellion Will either be amazing or awful no inbetween @Nibellion Will either be amazing or awful no inbetween

So far, Ubisoft has revealed projects codenamed Red, Hexe, Jade, and Partnership, but these are all likely to change names. The major one among these four seems to be Codename Red, which looks to be set in feudal Japan. It will be extremely interesting given that Japan will be a brand new location for the series, and all the developments have excited fans.

Assassin's Creed Infinity seems to be a different take from Ubisoft and will run parallel with the main series

If Ubisoft is to be believed, fans will have a lot of upcoming content coming their way. The big ticket is Assassin's Creed Mirage, which will be the next chapter following the occurrence of Valhalla. Mirage will take players to the desert lands of Baghdad, where they will step into the shoes of Basim.

That's not all, as Assassin's Creed Infinity is coming on a new horizon, according to Ubisoft's admission. Codename Red's teaser was the most indulging among all the ones showcased, but there will certainly be many more reveals in the coming years. Fans are already quite excited and have taken to social media to voice their opinions.

Some fans are at peace, given that Assassin's Creed Infinity will be a hub from where they can enjoy different experiences. One fan was worried that Infinity would have multiple titles running on the same engine, providing a similar experience.

Jacob Whalan @SpartaRulz @Nibellion Knowing that it’s a hub and not a game is very comforting. When it was first revealed, I began to worry as all I could think of was how each individual game inside would all be using the same engine, graphics and reskinned assets. With this being a hub, it won’t be that way. @Nibellion Knowing that it’s a hub and not a game is very comforting. When it was first revealed, I began to worry as all I could think of was how each individual game inside would all be using the same engine, graphics and reskinned assets. With this being a hub, it won’t be that way.

Ubisoft has also revealed that they will bring back the multiplayer side of things to some degree under the Infinity hub. This has pleased those who have enjoyed multiplayer content in the past.

Matt @Matt3ZOH @Nibellion AC Multiplayer was great one of the best things that died off glad to hear it’s coming back @Nibellion AC Multiplayer was great one of the best things that died off glad to hear it’s coming back

Some even feel that a centralized hub will be a perfect recreation of the actual concept of Assassin's Creed since the memory fragments are essentially similar in nature.

Marlön @Eon1One @kekChaad

Like that's the whole story of the games, these are all just memories experienced by you on the preset through The Animus, this is really not cross any horizons. @Nibellion It's always been...Like that's the whole story of the games, these are all just memories experienced by you on the preset through The Animus, this is really not cross any horizons. @kekChaad @Nibellion It's always been...Like that's the whole story of the games, these are all just memories experienced by you on the preset through The Animus, this is really not cross any horizons.

One Twitter user thinks it's just a fancy way of describing another launcher, and it will hopefully be up to their expectations.

Firlow @Firlows @Nibellion So one software that contains all future games, basically. Like a launcher that'll pretend not to be a launcher. @Nibellion So one software that contains all future games, basically. Like a launcher that'll pretend not to be a launcher.

There's been a lot of speculation as Ubisoft hasn't concretely described what Assassin's Creed Infinity will be. One fan thinks it might be like the new Hitman 3, in which gamers can play the contents of the first two games directly.

shogun @themangacolor @Nibellion So kinda like hitman where you can play 1 and 2 within 3 @Nibellion So kinda like hitman where you can play 1 and 2 within 3

Some are already speculating that it will be similar to the Call of Duty Warzone launcher with different titles integrated under the same banner.

Checkpoint Alpha @CPAlphaYT @pcgamer I think it will be kinda like the main hub for the recent call of Duty games, acting like a menu to access Codename Red, Codename Hexe and the Standalone multiplayer @pcgamer I think it will be kinda like the main hub for the recent call of Duty games, acting like a menu to access Codename Red, Codename Hexe and the Standalone multiplayer

A part of the community believes that Hexe is a reference to the age of Romans from a German point of view. With Hexe translating to the word witch, it will be interesting to see what type of content will be provided.

ClientAPI @ClientApi @PaulTassi so what I think is pretty interesting, Hexe means Witch in German, and with the whole forest in the back it could possibly play in the age of rome as one of the germans @PaulTassi so what I think is pretty interesting, Hexe means Witch in German, and with the whole forest in the back it could possibly play in the age of rome as one of the germans

It will undoubtedly be interesting to see how Ubisoft manages different timelines of events. Certainly, all the projects will differ from each other and could even have different game engines.

Fans will want greater information about Assassin's Creed Infinity in the coming days to be sure about what to expect. Unlike Assassin's Creed Mirage, Infinity shouldn't be expected anytime soon. One thing is certain - gamers are in for exciting times ahead if they're Assassin's Creed fans.

