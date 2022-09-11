"Assassin's Creed is back": Assassin's Creed Mirage galvanizes fans with brilliant trailer indicating the game going "back to roots"

If the trailer for Assassin's Creed Mirage indicates things to come, fans are in for a treat. After criticism over the gameplay of the last three games, Ubisoft has listened to what the players want. The upcoming title will return to the franchise's roots based on what's been shown.

On September 10, Ubisoft showcased several projects from the Assassin's Creed franchise. The series holds an iconic place in the gaming community, and fans have been evident in expressing their expectations. Thankfully, the trailer seems to have hit the mark, as the general reaction to yesterday's reveal was positive.

Project Red taking AC to feudal Japan, and Hexe taking it to witch trial. Infinity bringing back the multiplayer?

#ACMirage #AssassinsCreed Origin story of a fan-favorite hidden one with a focus on stealth and parkour in Bagdad?Project Red taking AC to feudal Japan, and Hexe taking it to witch trial. Infinity bringing back the multiplayer? @assassinscreed is back!!! #AssassinsCreed Mirage Origin story of a fan-favorite hidden one with a focus on stealth and parkour in Bagdad?Project Red taking AC to feudal Japan, and Hexe taking it to witch trial. Infinity bringing back the multiplayer? @assassinscreed is back!!!#ACMirage #AssassinsCreed #AssassinsCreedMirage https://t.co/mWRlGw0OOE

The last three games have seen Ubisoft adopt a much more RPG-based approach than the original formula. That might no longer be the case in Assassin's Creed Mirage, as the reliance on stealth is quite prominent. The reference to Basim being "the hidden one" clarified this. Soon after the showcase, fans took to social media to express their opinions about what they thought and felt.

Ubisoft seems to have found a sync with fan demands with the gameplay design of Assassin's Creed Mirage

There have been rumors that the next game in the series could be set in Baghdad, which has now been officially confirmed. The next chapter will be based around Basim in the desert lands, and the events will take place a couple of decades before the incidents of Valhalla.

Fans seem happy with the new setting and what Ubisoft has in store for them. While the last three games haven't had any major flaws, fans have desired the mechanics of the older titles to be reinstated. To what extent that could be done will be clarified in the future. But fans are pretty happy with what Ubisoft has announced, and the feeling of euphoria is evident across social media.

The overwhelming feeling among many fans is that the Assassin's Creed franchise is moving back to its roots. The publisher has decided to use a stealth-focused approach rather than making another RPG title.

Maklocke @Barackobrock @MrDalekJD Thank god its going back to the AC roots and not another massive RPG! @MrDalekJD Thank god its going back to the AC roots and not another massive RPG!

While the earlier games didn't feel too bad for some, they're happy as the next game will be more in line with the traditional releases of the franchise.

RefinedPlat @RefinedPlatinum @Barackobrock @MrDalekJD RPGs were nice and all but it's great to have another AC game that FEELS like AC - or at least hopefully will. @Barackobrock @MrDalekJD RPGs were nice and all but it's great to have another AC game that FEELS like AC - or at least hopefully will.

Parkour was absolutely on point in earlier games, and hopes are along the lines that Ubisoft can recreate that in its upcoming release.

A Name @Jeffrey67094350 , got some high expectations for this game since the last few were meh @MrDalekJD Hoping the parkour in this game is gonna be, got some high expectations for this game since the last few were meh @MrDalekJD Hoping the parkour in this game is gonna be 🔥, got some high expectations for this game since the last few were meh

The announcement of Assassin's Creed Infinity has also got fans very excited. It brings a series of chapters that will add new content for fans in the near future. Ubisoft has also teased about its plans to bring back multiplayer soon.

But the return of AC multiplayer is also very interesting! @assassinscreed Mirage without a doubt #AssassinsCreed But the return of AC multiplayer is also very interesting! @assassinscreed Mirage without a doubt #AssassinsCreedBut the return of AC multiplayer is also very interesting!

Some fans are also quite excited about the project, codenamed Red, which seems to be set in feudal Japan. While it's obvious that the name will change once more development takes place, the reveal has left fans excited for it as well.

Either way I'm desperately hoping we can have Hidden One/Shinobi followers. @assassinscreed Honestly it's a tug of war between Mirage and Codename Red, since I love that we're getting closer to Altair's outfit and Baghdad looks great, but Feudal Japan... it's a tough choice.Either way I'm desperately hoping we can have Hidden One/Shinobi followers. @assassinscreed Honestly it's a tug of war between Mirage and Codename Red, since I love that we're getting closer to Altair's outfit and Baghdad looks great, but Feudal Japan... it's a tough choice.Either way I'm desperately hoping we can have Hidden One/Shinobi followers.

One fan is particularly sad that Ubisoft isn't utilizing the scope to create a remake/remaster of older games. Nevertheless, they're happy with the direction the developer is taking Assassin's Creed in, which looks and sounds like what they want.

ASQD Gaming @ASQDGaming @assassinscreed Honestly, I'm kind of excited for Mirage. Kinda looks and sounds like the old assassin's Creed games, but it was a huge missed opportunity to not have an assassin's Creed 1 remake/remaster announced today. That was the game that started it all @assassinscreed Honestly, I'm kind of excited for Mirage. Kinda looks and sounds like the old assassin's Creed games, but it was a huge missed opportunity to not have an assassin's Creed 1 remake/remaster announced today. That was the game that started it all

Some fans are awaiting gameplay footage which is expected as the potential release date comes closer. While they are saving their opinions for now, players hope it will be like the series' first games.

Axel Carnage @AxelCarnage @TheWarlockGamma @assassinscreed Mirage is going to be a classic style AC. Waiting for gameplay, but I have high hopes it's a return to its roots @TheWarlockGamma @assassinscreed Mirage is going to be a classic style AC. Waiting for gameplay, but I have high hopes it's a return to its roots

Aside from Assassin's Creed Mirage, there have been more announcements about future projects. It seems Ubisoft is completely sold on the idea of taking the franchise to the next level.

While fans will have to be patient for the time being, they're also reasonably excited. It remains to be seen how the gameplay mechanics will unfold in the actual game and whether they will meet the gamers' expectations.

