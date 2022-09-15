Assassin's Creed Odyssey confirmed for September release on Xbox Game Pass

Xbox dropped various interesting announcements during their TGS 2022 slot, including a major surprise involving Ubisoft’s hit title Assassin's Creed Odyssey. The 2018 action RPG set in the Assassin's Creed franchise is coming to the Xbox Game Pass system this month and it's going to happen sooner than people think.

A game that has been highly requested by fans to be available on the Xbox Game Pass will arrive very shortly, allowing subscribers to journey through this unique odyssey themselves.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is coming to Xbox Game Pass today

According to the Xbox presentation at TGS 2022, it was revealed that not only is Assassin's Creed Odyssey coming to the Game Pass service for PC and Xbox consoles, it’s going to be happening today. Look out for an update on their service on September 15, 2022, since that’s when the game will be made available globally.

Players should not look forward to getting the DLC for free, though. It’s common for the Xbox Game Pass to only feature the base game, and players can later purchase the DLC on their own if they wish to do so. As of now, there is no timer on how long the game will remain on the platform, but an update should roll out later today to make it available.

In Assassin's Creed Odyssey, players take on the role of a legendary Spartan hero, forging their own destiny in a war-torn world. The player’s decisions matter significantly, as their actions help shape the world around them. It features incredible combat and a gorgeous look at the ancient world, and players will be able to access it on the Game Pass starting today.

Originally released in 2018, the game tells the story of the Peloponnesian War, where Athens and Sparta battled each from 431 to 422 BC. As a Spartan mercenary, the player fights on both sides of the war while also looking to stop the Cult of Kosmos.

The title continues the story of Assassin’s Creed: Origins Layla Hassan, who relives memories of this portion of history through the Animus device. Although it was a game with quite a few flaws, it's still remembered fondly by fans. The game was critiqued for having far too much unfocused content and being a little on the overwhelming side.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey will be available starting on September 15, 2022 on Game Pass for both PC and Xbox console owners. As is the case with all Game Pass titles, the base game and its DLC can be purchased at a discount, as long as it is on the Game Pass subscription.

