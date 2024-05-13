The latest leak from a user on X claims that Assassin's Creed Shadows will be released on November 15, 2024. AC Shadows has just made big news, with Ubisoft suddenly announcing an official trailer is set to release on May 15, 2024. The latest addition to the beloved franchise has already seen its share of details leaked online before the official trailer could even make its way to the fans.

This leaked information offers a ludicrous glimpse into when players can expect to dive into the feudal Japanese lands.

Note: This article is based on leaks from X and r/GamingLeaksAndRumors. Some parts may differ in the final product so readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

When does Assassin's Creed Shadows release?

Expand Tweet

According to the leaks, Assassin's Creed Shadows is set to release on November 15, 2024. This was supposedly given in the trailer premiere description on YouTube, as seen in the screenshot which is being widely shared across all platforms. The description has been changed since to reflect the premiere date currently.

The release date was originally discovered by one X user Andreix01, and has since made its way to all popular gaming communities, including the leaks community on Reddit.

When can we expect more details on Assassin's Creed Shadows?

Ubisoft Forward 2024 might provide more information on this title (Image via Ubisoft)

The AC Shadows trailer will premiere on May 15, 2024, at 9 am PT, as revealed by Ubisoft. More details about the game, including its release date, may be revealed during the first cinematic trailer, which will take us to feudal Japan.

The Ubisoft Forward 2024, which will be held on June 10, 2024, live from L.A., might also potentially contain more details about AC Shadows.

All leaked information about Assassin's Creed Shadows so far

AC Shadows has already seen its fair share of leaks making rounds on the internet, much before the trailer even hits the screens. Leaks about the Season Pass DLC and pre-order details are already available everywhere.

However, these are only leaks and no official confirmation about these has been received from Ubisoft's end. Keep following Sportskeeda for more information on the latest Assassin's Creed title as we draw closer to the official trailer release.