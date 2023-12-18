"At least he won something this year": Fans react as xQc wins "Biggest Cringe Award" at H3 Podcast's The Steamies

It seems that Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" is concluding the year with an award in hand, even though he may not particularly appreciate the category. The streamer received a nomination for the "Biggest Cringe Moment" award in Ethan Klein's (co-host of the H3 Podcast) The Streamies 2023 before emerging victorious in that category.

For context, in August 2023, Felix and Ethan had a heated debate when the latter accused him of creating non-transformative content for his YouTube channel. Towards the end of the debate, things took a slightly absurd turn when Felix decided to perform the "worm" dance on the floor.

This moment eventually won the category in Ethan's award show. Reacting to Felix's win, one X user quipped:

"At least he won something this year."

xQc wins Biggest Cringe Moment award following his worm dance back in August

xQc made headlines in the middle of the year by first signing a staggering $100 million contract with Kick streaming (which is funded by Stake.com). Later, he faced another controversy when accused of content thieving.

He faced primary accusations of reacting to others' videos on his streams and subsequently uploading those reactions to his own YouTube channel. This was perceived as content theft from other creators.

Felix faced criticism from notable figures such as Mutahar "SomeOrdinaryGamers," Hasan "HasanAbi," and Ethan Klein from the H3 Podcast, who all pointed fingers at him for the content-related accusations.

This sparked a heated yet peculiar debate between xQc and Ethan, with both presenting their points. However, the call abruptly ended after Felix asserted that people would prefer watching him do the "worm" rather than listening to his podcast (and then proceeded to dance it).

As it turned out, this moment ended up being nominated for the "Biggest Cringe Moment of the Year" award and eventually won it.

What did the fans say?

xQc's latest award managed to capture a lot of reactions from the online community. Here are some of the notable ones:

Felix is currently one of the biggest streamers out there. On Twitch, he has 11.9 million followers, and he boasts an additional 619K on Kick, where he also holds the position of the second most followed streamer.