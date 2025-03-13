Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land demo announced for all platforms

KOEI TECMO has announced that a playable demo for its upcoming JRPG, Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land, will be released for all platforms starting March 16, 2025. You can explore the first few hours of Yumia's journey in the playable demo and get a taste of what the upcoming title may offer.

Ad

Besides the demo, KOEI TECMO has revealed that the game will be collaborating with Tales of Graces f Remastered, which was released in early 2025.

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land is set to get a playable demo

Starting from March 16, 2025, you will be able to download and experience the first few hours of the upcoming Atelier game, till the mission Pioneering the Ligneus Region, via a playable demo. It is set to release for PS4 and PS5, Steam, Nintendo Switch, as well as Xbox Series X/S and One consoles.

Ad

Trending

Besides partaking in the story missions, you will be able to explore some parts of the game's Ligneus region, and tinker with the game's Alchemy and combat mechanics. Moreover, it will also introduce you to the title's colorful cast, which includes Yumia's companions alongside whom you will journey to uncover the truth behind the fall of the Aladissian Empire.

KOEI TECMO has confirmed that your progress from the demo will carry over if you purchase Atelier Yumia on your preferred storefront.

Ad

Ad

To commemorate the announcement, the Japanese publisher has released a video highlighting parts of Yumia's journey across the second area of Shivash Region. This video showcases combat, exploration, base building, and other gameplay features of Atelier Yumia.

Earlier in a blog post, KOEI TECMO also announced that the upcoming Atelier game will get a collaboration with Tales of Graces F Remastered, which will provide players with a free collaboration costume based on Asbel's outfit for Yumia.

While the release date for the collaboration is still unknown, it is likely to be announced when the game comes out next week on March 21, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.