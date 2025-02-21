  • home icon
Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land showcases new opening trailer

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Feb 21, 2025 19:47 GMT
Atelier Yumia
A new video showcasing the Atelier Yumia opening has been released (Image via KOEI TECMO)

KOEI TECMO has released a new video highlighting the opening song of the upcoming JRPG, Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land. The trailer showcases glimpses of the journey that the heroine, Yumia will go through. It also featured a few characters who will be accompanying our alchemist on her journey.

The upcoming entry in the Atelier series is set to be released on March 21, 2025, and will launch on Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S and One, and PlayStation 4 and 5.

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land's opening cinematics revealed

Following the massive success of Dynasty Warriors Origins, KOEI TECMO is looking forward to resurrecting the Atelier franchise with its latest title, Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land. On February 21, 2025, the developers released the official video showcasing the opening movie of the game.

You will play as the titular heroine, Yumia Liessfeldt, on your journey across a vast world to uncover the mystery behind the cataclysm that destroyed the once-great continent of Aladiss.

Yumia's journey will take her through the forest-themed Ligneus region, where you can visit the Arbor Botanical Garden and the 8th Laboratory. The Shivash region, on the other hand, features mushroom-like flora, and the third area will be the industrial Auruma region which stands on the ruins of an old city.

The opening video gave us glimpses of Yumia's journey, including all the people she will meet, as well as those who will become a thorn in her side. It also showcased several tools in Yumia's arsenal, such as her motorcycle and rifle.

The latest entry in the Atelier franchise is set to be released across multiple platforms on March 21, 2025. You can pre-order it to receive special rewards, such as limited Photo Poses and Frames.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
