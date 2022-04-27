"I feel like it was a stupid take": Atrioc apologizes for his take on OTK Schooled! cheating drama

A few days ago, Brandon "Atrioc" said on stream that he didn't "give a f***" about the recent cheating drama involving EEvisu on OTK Schooled!

The game show, hosted by Mizkif, has been plagued by participants who have cheated their way to the $50,000 grand prize. However, this latest case seems to be the final straw. Miz has canceled the game show, at least for the time being.

Ewing originally said that he did not care about the cheating scandal and that if they wanted to prevent cheating on the show, they would take more measures to prevent it. After receiving a heavy amount of backlash, he retracted his statement and apologized, saying that he did not know how much Mizkif cared about it.

"I feel bad about what I said yesterday. I feel like it was a stupid take. I'm sorry."

Atrioc apologizes for previous take on EEvisu cheating drama

After EEvisu publicly admitted that he cheated on the OTK Schooled! game show, many streamers shared their take on the situation. Atrioc was one of them. However, his take was a bit different. He said that he did not care if the contestants cheated. He also placed the responsibility on the show, insinuating that they did not care because they weren't doing enough to prevent cheating.

After receiving a massive amount of backlash, it seems the streamer has taken some time to reflect on his hot take. He also realized that Mizkif, the host of the game show, was genuinely upset by the cheating and canceled the show. He apologized for his take, saying that the additional context that he was given made him change his mind.

"Having heard about Mizkif being actually angry about it, I feel bad. Because he spent a lot of time on the show."

However, he did hold firm to his assertion that the show could have and should have done more to prevent the instances of cheating. He said that the temptation for EEvisu to cheat would have been lessened if it was harder to do so.

"There's things you could've done technically to make it harder to cheat and I wish they had done those things."

He also walked back his take that he was happy for EEvisu and did not care that he cheated to win the $50,000 prize. He said that he should rightfully face consequences for cheating.

"He made a moral choice. It's not good, and you gotta pay some consequences for that."

Atrioc, like EEvisu, has owned up to his mistakes and has apologized for the same. He did stand by his suggestion that more preventive measures should be taken by the show. Hopefully, OTK Schooled! can return in the future, perhaps with some better systems and measures in place to prevent cheating scandals in the future.

Edited by Mayank Shete