“Bag of food with full address on it” - xQc and Adin Ross react to Kick streamer Cheesur getting swatted after he leaked his address

Controversial Kick streamer Nermin "Cheesur" continues to appear in the news regularly. Today (March 25) was no exception, as he was subjected to a live swatting incident during his stream. Surprisingly, he was streaming alongside fellow Kick streamers Adin Ross and Felix "xQc," both visibly shocked by the swatting incident.

However, the swatting incident stemmed from the streamer's own oversight. During the stream, the streamer had received an order from Skinny Louie, a burger joint in Miami.

Unfortunately, while displaying the package to his audience, he neglected to conceal the bill attached to the bag, which prominently displayed his address. Reacting to this, xQc said:

"I see the picture of him. He has a f**king bag, he has a bag of food with the full address on it. Like, what?"

"What a f**king idiot" - Adin Ross comments on Cheesur leaking his address to his livestream

Swatting has been a persistent issue in the streaming community, causing significant disruptions to numerous creators in the past. Unfortunately, Cheesur's recent actions only exacerbated the problem.

During his stream, he inadvertently displayed the bag of food he had received in front of his viewers without realizing that the address was printed on it.

Here is a screenshot of the streamer holding up his bag (address censored):

Streamer inadvertently leaks his address (Image via X)

At the time, kick streamers Adin Ross, xQc, and a few other creators were on a call together, engaging in video games. However, after witnessing Nermin's swatting incident, many attributed it to his mistake. Adin, for example, simply labeled him as:

"What a f**king idiot."

Another creator chimed in, stating:

"Yeah, why would they (Nermin and Adin's community on X) post it? Delete it after community."

Adin responded:

"They already have it (Nermin's address)."

The other creator responded:

"Yeah, that sh*t is GGs. He put it up on the camera. Such a f**king idiot."

This isn't the only instance where Cheesur has been swatted live on air this year. Back on February 5, 2024, viewers witnessed a police officer entering his room and briefly inspecting it. This incident likely occurred because a viewer had obtained his address and made a false report against the streamer.