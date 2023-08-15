Baldur's Gate 3 character creation: Player creates Triss Merigold from Witcher

One of Witcher's iconic characters, Triss Merigold, has made her way to Baldur's Gate 3 in a roundabout way. There hasn't been any collaboration between CDPR and Larian Studios, so the latest incident is all thanks to one creative player, who made full use of the character creation tool. In their post on Reddit, user u/minnilads-clone showed how they managed to recreate the grand mage from the fantasy series.

This isn't the first instance where Baldur's Gate 3 players have recreated popular characters from another video game. This has been made possible due to the brilliant character creation tool in the game, which allows for a deep level of customization and character design. The latest creation of Triss Merigold is just the perfect example of the playerbase being creative.

Baldur's Gate 3's custom character design allowed the creation of Triss Merigold's character

While the post by u/minnilads-clone received a lot of attention, one commenter mentioned that she looked like Fiona from the popular Shrek series.

The original poster didn't specify the sliders and settings they used to create the face. If one were to guess, they used the Half-Elf sub-race template as the base. There are plenty of choices regarding race and sub-races within the game, and they play a role in gameplay as well, aside from determining a characters' looks.

The class and race of a given character determine what kind of builds can be utilized. It also effectively decides how the character's narrative will play out in Baldur's Gate 3. Moreover, certain races and classes have unfavorable relationships with each other, which could affect the possible dialog options.

Baldur's Gate 3 custom character benefits

When players start their adventures, they have two different options - custom characters and origin characters. The latter uses official characters Larian has designed, and each has their own backstory. Custom characters are like a blank slate, and players can have the freedom to decide their looks, cantrips, spells, and playstyles.

In fact, the stats from the opening weekend have revealed the unbelievable amount of time an average player of time spends on the character creation screen. With amazing options that allow them to recreate the likes of Triss Merigold from Witcher, it's easy to understand why.