"Ban the word N3on": Kick CEO Ed Craven gets upset with viewers talking about controversial streamer N3on on stream

Kick CEO Ed Craven expressed frustration as chatters kept mentioning Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on" in his livestream chat. This comes after the latter received a ban from Kick after threatening to dox and sexually assault a young viewer during a Discord call. This was the streamer's response to the individual saying that he would "beat the sh*t" out of Rangesh and his girlfriend Sam Frank.

Ed Craven was seemingly so annoyed by the repeated mention of the streamer that he expressed his want to have the word "N3on" banned entirely:

"Holy f**k, can someone ban the word N3on. We don't give a f**k about N3on right now."

"Like come on" - Kick CEO gets upset as viewers repeatedly mention N3on's name in chat

Expand Tweet

Kick streamer N3on is known for being a controversial personality, often involved in feuds with several other creators and making contentious statements. However, things came to a head recently after Rangesh was banned from Kick. This was surprising since Kick is known for its lax policies regarding streaming, allowing a plethora of content otherwise unaccepted by other creators.

While showcasing his irritation with the repeated mention of Rangesh, Ed Craven further clarified that he meant no disrespect to the creators on Kick, who broadcast regularly on the platform:

"Listen, big shout out to all people who talk or you know do streaming on Kick, but like come on."

Expand Tweet

The ban was a huge hit for the major Kick star, who has a tremendous community of over 270,000 followers on the platform. His reach was also exemplified through the many chatters who spammed his name during Ed Craven's stream. Hence, as his ban sent waves within the green platform's community, it was eventually revoked, and his channel was reinstated on the platform on March 16, 2024.

Rangesh has been making the headlines lately after appearing in a collaborative livestream with KSI. During the broadcast, KSI's Misfits Boxing seemingly confirmed N3on would be headlining an event in the upcoming months.

This follows an ongoing feud between Adin Ross and KSI over their boxing promotions. The rivalry even turned legal as Ross seemingly voided a boxer's contract signed with Misfits Boxing by asking him to fight under his organization. Unimpressed by the streamer's actions, Misfits decided to file a lawsuit against both the boxer and Adin Ross.