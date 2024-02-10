"Banned for telling people to keep her channel open to farm ad rev?" - Fans shocked as QTCinderella gets banned on Twitch amid recent controversy

Twitch streamer Blaire "QTCinderella" has been on the receiving end of the Twitch ban hammer after being embroiled in a controversy. The drama began when she asked her viewers to "open the stream and mute the tab" on her new channel QTEvents to accumulate watch time and generate ad revenue, subsequently helping fund the upcoming Streamer Awards 2024 show.

However, she received backlash from critics, accusing her of "scamming" Twitch and "exploiting" her advertisers. With the advent of the latest ban, speculations are rife among netizens regarding the reason behind it. One user, @DaystarzGaming, asked:

"Banned for telling ppl to keep her channel open to farm ad rev to pay for the event? Is that against tos?"

"With streamer awards next Saturday" - Fans left bewildered as QTCinderella receives ban on Twitch after recent controversy

QTCinderella's ban has become the newest development as the topic of ad revenue "exploitation" amongst the streaming community rages on. Many big names like Asmongold are also expressing their opinion regarding the controversy as a whole and the criticism received by Blaire.

This also comes as Blaire took to X recently and revealed the lack of sponsors to pay for the upcoming event, which will be held on February 17, 2024, at 3 pm PST/6 pm EST.

With her unforeseen ban from the platform, many fans were left wondering if she was banned due to the instructions given to her viewers to increase ad revenue on her other channel. However, her significant other and fellow streamer Ludwig took to X and stated that the ban was instead due to her showing an Omegle clip, with Omegle being banned on Twitch:

Other netizens pointed out the poor timing of the ban, with the Streamer Awards set to be streamed next week:

"With streamer awards next saturday"

On the other side, many netizens believed that Twitch's actions were harming the community as the Streamer Awards are focusing on celebrating the contributions of the various creators in the industry:

Some others were not so understanding of QTCinderella's situation and had some harsh criticism for the streamer, stating she is "stealing from the people that pay her":

Twitch has been accused by netizens of "playing favorites" with streamers after Twitch streamer B. Lou received a ban for streaming Adin Ross' Kick broadcast. With Twitch giving the official reason as "Aiding Account Suspension Evasion," fans expressed their unhappiness as Lou was the only one banned out of the multiple other creators doing the same action.