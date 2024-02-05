"Twitch playing favorites": Fans call out Twitch after B. Lou gets indefinitely banned for streaming Adin Ross x Playboy Carti

Twitch has indefinitely banned live streamer Brandon "B. Lou", aka BLOU, after he live-reacted to Adin Ross's highly anticipated collaboration with popular rapper Playboy Carti on Kick. This suspension has received a lot of criticism from fans who called out the Amazon-owned platform for playing favorites by not penalizing other creators who were also watching Adin's stream.

For context, Ross is banned on Twitch. As per this platform's rules, his live content cannot be streamed. B. Lou has taken to X to reveal that his account got banned for "Aiding Account Suspension Evasion." Unhappy with what had happened, fans accused Twitch of playing favorites. One individual said:

"Twitch really be playing favorites the whole platform was watching adin x carti last night."

B. Lou was indefinitely banned from Twitch over Ban Evasion charges for streaming Adin Ross on his channel

Account evasion is an important and sometimes controversial component of Twitch's guidelines that prohibits its content creators from featuring people who are banned. Adin Ross's recent six-minute stream with Playboy Carti caused a massive stir in the live-streaming community, with hundreds of thousands of viewers tuning in to watch this collaboration.

Kai Cenat also re-streamed parts of the broadcast. He called Adin while streaming following the rapper's departure — the musician had been on camera for mere minutes. While several other creators also tuned in to Ross' content, only B. Lou appears to have been struck with an indefinite ban, with the official email reading:

"Channel owners enabling another user to evade a site-wide suspension by featuring them in their content or advertising them in their channels."

The mail also lists several reasons that might have set off the ban. On paper, BLOU may be technically culpable for most of them after featuring Adin Ross on his stream for an extensive period. Here is the list of reasons that could have triggered the ban as per the email sent by Twitch:

"Watching a suspended person's content on stream for a prolonged time. Allowing a suspended person to call into your stream. Inviting a suspended person into your multiplayer game on stream. Featuring a suspended person prominently on your panels. images, overlays, etc"

Fans were not happy with the decision to ban B. Lou, with many calling the platform out for not taking action against other streamers such as Kai Cenat. Here are some more reactions from X.

Unlike normal suspensions, BLOU is facing an indefinite ban, which has no set limit for the number of days he will be suspended. This means he will not be streaming on Twitch any time soon unless an appeal is accepted. For example, JiDion's indefinite suspension has been in effect for two years at this point, and his request to be unbanned was recently rejected as well.