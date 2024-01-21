Banned Twitch streamer Boggles1 moves to Kick, uploads new doctored viral clip of himself putting forks in two toasters simultaneously

Twitch streamer Boggles1, who went viral for sticking a fork in a toaster and getting banned from the streaming platform, has moved to Kick. For his first stream on the Stake.com-backed platform, he was seen sticking forks in two toasters.

Boggles1 uploaded a clip of him performing the dangerous stunt on X, and it has become viral. Although it is uncertain if it is doctored or real, he is seen unboxing two toasters while speaking about how if there are two, they would cancel each other out. He then sticks two forks in at the same time while screaming 'Deathwish!'. The screen was then disconnected as the streamer was seen flown over to the back.

"Oh my god. So chat, two toasters should cancel each other out? Deathwish! I'm about to sh*t myself!"

Expand Tweet

"It was an honest mistake": Boggles1 apologizes to Twitch for sticking a fork in a toaster

Since the streamer's previous clip went viral, many users and people from the community have reacted to it or commented on it, either calling it fake or showing concerns towards him. Just after Boggles1 moved to the streaming platform Kick and performed the mentioned stunt, another streamer named GooseIsLoose also stuck a fork in a toaster, naming it the "toaster challenge".

Boggles1 also revealed on January 20, 2024, that he did indeed get banned due to the toaster stunt on Twitch. He apologized to the streaming platform and called it an "honest mistake". The streamer also posted an email that he received from Twitch explaining the ban.

He was also seen tagging Kick in his post, after which he moved to the platform to stream until he was unbanned from the Amazon-owned platform.

"I got Banned for the Toaster clip PLEASE @Twitch @TwitchSupport it was an honest mistake I don't know what to do right now @KickStreaming, help me :/"

Expand Tweet

As of writing this article, the clip has received over 1.7M views on X and over 450 comments. Many people are showing their concerns towards the streamer, while some are cracking jokes and accusing him of editing the clip. Here are some reactions to the viral tweet.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

With more streamers moving to Kick for better monetization prospects, Twitch is also changing its TOS to remove ads and make it a better experience for viewers and creators.