Battle Breakers x Fortnite crossover leaked

Fortnite sure does love its crossovers. The battle royale has had in-game partnerships with DC Comics, Marvel, Comics, John Wick, the NFL, Star Wars, the musician Marshmello, and so many other brands. From skins, to locations, to weapons, and to actual events such as massive concerts, Fortnite has always had a fun time crossing over with other popular entities.

That being said, another crossover between Fortnite and Battle Breakers is set to happen. This is all happening during Fortnite Season 4, it seems, while the game is deeply connected to Marvel Comics. Regardless, the official Battle Breakers Twitter account has shared a teaser. When the crossover is set to happen is unconfirmed at this time, however.

What is Battle Breakers?

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Battle Breakers is another Epic Games title released in 2019. It is considered a tactical role-playing game, described by Epic Games as:

“A vibrant fantasy sci-fi cartoon adventure, Battle Breakers lets you recruit hundreds of unique heroes, and create dream teams of ninjas, knights, robots, and talking dinosaurs. Battle monsters from space that have infested every corner of your world, from ice sheets and lava fields to ancient forests and sheer mountains. Master the elements and defeat your enemies with strategy, smash crystals to unlock hidden treasures, and power up your hero squads to take back the Kingdom, one break at a time!”

Previous Fortnite & Battle Breakers crossover

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Shortly after Battle Breakers was released, it had a crossover with Fortnite's Save the World mode. Fortnite content could be unlocked in Battle Breakers and vice versa. Fortnite characters like Jess, Kyle, and Ramirez entered Battle Breakers while the Razor and Kurohomura skins arrived in Save the World.

Crossover between Battle Breakers and Fortnite Battle Royale

As already teased by the Battle Breakers account a few hours ago, the game gets another Fortnite crossover.



This time we will probably see skins like Razor in the Battle Royale Item Shop, too. pic.twitter.com/VAgIB7MInR — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) September 8, 2020

Players have been wondering if this crossover would ever make its way to the Battle Royale mode. It appears that time is now. ShiinaBR, a notable Fortnite leaker on Twitter, seems to believe so. With a Save the World crossover already having taken place, the next logical step is Fortnite's Battle Royale mode. It is hands down the most popular Fortnite mode. It only makes sense that any crossover would take place in Fortnite BR from this point on.