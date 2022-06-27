"90% of player base will still pre-order": Battlefield 2042 Reddit community wants players to avoid pre-ordering games

Based on the performance and the overall state of Battlefield 2042, it's safe to say that pre-ordering games is becoming incredibly risky. Pre-orders have become a standard norm in today's age, but there's always an associated risk involved with the process.

Many users who have pre-ordered the latest Battlefield game have been disappointed and feel they have learned an important lesson.

Battlefield 2042 was supposed to be the founding pillar of the series and take it to new heights. Unfortunately, many plans that were supposed to work haven't, and this has caused much frustration among fans.

The problem is even bigger than those pre-ordering before the game was released. Many again reacted on Reddit about not being willing to pre-order games anymore.

Reddit community is against pre-ordering video games after what happened with Battlefield 2042

Reddit user u/SpectralVoodoo showcased their creativity with a poster they made with a vital message. The gamer stated that whenever someone wants to pre-order a video game, they should remember what happened with this shooter.

Other users shared their opinions on how the recent Battlefield game has changed their views about pre-ordering titles. One stated that it's not only Battlefield 2042, as even games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Battlefield 5 had poor releases and hardly justified their pre-orders.

One player stated that the problem starts when some people fail to understand the main issue. They get defensive and say it's their money and they can do what they want, but the main problem lies elsewhere.

For one fan, Battlefield 2042 has convinced them to never pre-order a video game.

Some users even went for the costlier editions; for one such individual, the game is the worst money they have ever spent.

One gamer believes that the problem occurred as the management personnel at DICE took some decisions. While those might have worked to impress the shareholders, all it did was cause problems with the game.

For a few, the entire notion of pre-orders seems pretty silly to begin with. All it causes people to do is spend on unreleased games and just get a few days of extra playtime.

One gamer requested everyone to stop spending anything in the DICE store.

Another admitted that Battlefield 2042 was the first title they had pre-ordered, and it would also be their last.

As mentioned above, pre-ordering always comes with an element of risk. However, the performance of this title should serve as a deterrent for the entire gaming community.

For DICE, much more work is to be done if they have to salvage their reputation and restore faith among gamers.

