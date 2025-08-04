Battlefield 6 beta preload sizes for PC, Xbox, and PS5

The Battlefield 6 beta preload is officially here as of August 4, 2025. The open beta will be globally available over two separate weekends starting from August 9, 2025, with the very first round. Gamers will be able to play it on PC, Xbox Series X/S, as well as PlayStation 5. The preload sizes on these different platforms range from 33 GB to almost 40 GB.

This article will go over the Battlefield 6 beta preload sizes for the available platforms.

Battlefield 6 beta preload sizes: PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox

The Battlefield 6 beta preload size is perhaps the largest for PC users. Here are the sizes on each platform:

PlayStation 5: 33.9 GB

Xbox: 37.56 GB

PC: 39.24 GB

The sizes may differ slightly for some players utilizing various specs and systems. However, these are the base sizes available for everyone trying to download the Battlefield 6 beta preload.

Keep note that this is just the preload; the official open beta will only kick off on two separate weekends. The first round will run from August 9 to 10, and the second round will go from August 14 to 17, 2025. These are the dates when you can officially log into the game and start playing with others across the globe.

It is an open beta, which means it's essentially available to anyone and everyone as long as they have the devices that qualify and the specs that can run the game. You will need to link your EA account to your respective platform in order to be able to play during the open beta.

These were the sizes for the Battlefield 6 beta pre-load. Ensure you have a stable network connection before you start downloading it, as it may take some time given its large size.

