Battlefield 6: Where and when to watch the official reveal

Battlefield 6's official reveal trailer drops today for players across the globe to explore the game's advanced war gameplay. The leaks put out by Tom Henderson and others have further led to an added degree of excitement within fans about the upcoming warfare title.

Recent images and footage of gameplay reveal that Battlefield 6's main focus is centered around a U.S./Russia war that takes place on giant maps.

Battlefield 6's reveal trailer

Battlefield 6 fans can tune into YouTube or Battlefield's official Twitch stream to view the game's reveal trailer debut. Any and all other social media platforms are sure to explode with Battlefield 6 content as soon as the trailer launches as well.

The reveal trailer for Battlefield 6 drops for players at different times depending on the time zone. Battlefield 2042 News's Twitter post shows exactly what time this trailer starts in nearly every corner of the globe.

Battlefield Reveal Trailer Premiere



Wednesday, June 9



🇺🇸 8 AM PT

🇲🇽 10 AM Mexico City

🇺🇸 10 AM CT

🇺🇸 11 AM ET

🇧🇷 12 PM São Paulo

🇬🇧 4 PM UK

🇫🇷 5 PM Paris

🇪🇺 5 PM CEST

🇿🇦 5 PM Cape Town

🇷🇺 6 PM Moscow

🇸🇦 6 PM Riyadh

🇮🇳 8:30 PM Mumbai

June 10:

🇯🇵 12 AM Tokyo

🇦🇺 1 AM Sydney pic.twitter.com/HRPgRixvLV — Battlefield 2042 News (@BattlefieldGI) June 8, 2021

As players can see, the Battlefield 6 trailer launches at 7 am Pacific Time, 9 am Central Time, and 10 am Eastern Time for fans watching in the United States. Those in the United Kingdom can tune into the trailer's live reveal at 3 pm British Summer Time.

The chain moves from there to players in central Europe like France and Germany at 4 pm Central European Summer Time. Moscow-based players follow at 5 pm Moscow Standard Time.

For the other side of the globe than the US, Tokyo-based players can watch the trailer at 11 pm Japan Standard Time. Finally, players living near Sydney, Australia will be able to watch at 12 am Australian Eastern Standard Time.

Image via Dice

The official trailer for Battlefield 6 should showcase the wide variety of features that the game will bring, including high-tech gear, map reveals, and other aspects. With the excitement as high as it is, Dice's warfare game, which is set to drop in October of this year, should blast through all premature expectations.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod