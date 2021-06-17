Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) data migration: All you need to know

The good news for PUBG Mobile players in India has arrived as the developers have released Battlegrounds Mobile India’s Early Access. It serves as a showcase for the gameplay and features of Krafton's upcoming title, providing them with a glimpse of what to expect from it.

As previously mentioned by other prominent PUBG Mobile influencers, the developers have given the players the option to transfer all their older data from the Global Version. This article provides a detailed overview of Battlegrounds Mobile India’s data migration.

Everything that players need to know about Battlegrounds Mobile India’s data migration

Before guiding the players on how they can transfer their data, they will have to note that the last date for it is December 31st, 2021. In the meantime, after completing the process, data isn’t retrievable. Any information such as in-game mails and attachments may not be transferred at all.

Given are the steps on how players can migrate data from their older accounts to Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Step 1: Gamers have to open Battlegrounds Mobile India on their device and log in using one of the available options. They are as follows:

Twitter Facebook Play Games

Users would be asked to create a new character

Step 2: Players will be asked to create a new character. Upon doing so, a dialog box will pop up, prompting the players to confirm if they live in India or not.

A box will appear asking them if they reside in India

Step 3: Users need to tap on the “Yes” button. After that, they’d be asked for their consent regarding data transfer to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Players need to provide their consent, i.e., press "Yes, please continue"

Also read: Dynamo Gaming and other PUBG Mobile influencers receive Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access

Step 4: Next, a dialog box would appear, reading all the necessary information and other details regarding the data transfer. Once users have read that, they should click on “Yes.”

Tap on Yes

Step 5: On their screens, a message would appear, asking them to select the social media network (Facebook or Twitter) which was earlier linked/bound to their PUBG Mobile accounts.

Select the platform

Step 6: Upon logging in, players will receive a final prompt asking them to confirm the process. Clicking on “Yes” would migrate all their data to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Users must press "Yes" to complete the data migration

Watch this video to have a detailed insight:

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) official APK file size and download link revealed

Edited by Srijan Sen