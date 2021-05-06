Battlegrounds Mobile India to have data security backed by cloud platform Microsoft Azure

KRAFTON has just unveiled a teaser for the much-awaited Indian Version of PUBG Mobile. Dubbed Battlegrounds Mobile India, the teaser and logo for the India-specific title was launched today. The game will first take on pre-registration before the launch.

Preparing for the new launch, KRAFTON has been moving quite cautiously to avoid any further trouble. The data security issues that caused the blockage of the global version of PUBG Mobile in India have been taken seriously this time.

Battlegrounds Mobile India

In an official blog post by KRAFTON, it was revealed that the cloud platform Azure by Microsoft has been applied to boost the security of personal information of the players.

The official announcement stated that Azure has played a major role in compliance with applicable laws and regulations related to personal information and protection laws.

It was also revealed that the servers for Battlegrounds Mobile India will be located in India and Singapore for smooth game progress and data security.

According to the official KRAFTON blog, the release of “Battleground Mobile India,” which many Indian fans had been waiting for, is imminent. Officials are currently working on advance reservations, various in-game events, and content such as limited edition costumes to commemorate the release of the title.

In addition to this, various league competitions will be organized to foster the growth of the esports ecosystem in India. The release date of the title will be announced at a later stage.

Earlier access to the global version of PUBG Mobile was blocked after an order by the MeITY, which deemed the application an intrusion into the sovereignty and integrity of the country due to its data storage and sharing practices.

Ever since the blockage, the parent company of PUBG Mobile KRAFTON has been looking for various ways to bring the title back into the country. The company also cut ties with Tencent for its India operations after the ban

It would be intriguing to see when Battlegrounds Mobile will be launched. Fans of the title have been eagerly waiting for the release of the game ever since it was blocked.