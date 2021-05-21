Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) expected APK download size, release update, Discord server and more

The Indian mobile gaming community is eagerly awaiting the arrival of Battlegrounds Mobile India, with pre-registrations for the game already having kicked off on the Google Play Store.

Various developments have taken place since Battlegrounds Mobile India was announced by Krafton earlier this month. A dedicated website for the game has been released, and promotional videos have been uploaded on its official social media handles.

This article will take a look at various details related to Battlegrounds Mobile India, including estimated APK file size, the release date, and more.

Battlegrounds Mobile India expected download size

The Battlegrounds Mobile India APK file size is expected to be between 600 MB and 900 MB, which is roughly around the same size as other versions of PUBG Mobile.

Battlegrounds Mobile India release date update

Ocean Sharma, a well-known figure in the Indian PUBG Mobile community, recently spoke to Sportskeeda about Battlegrounds Mobile India's possible release date. He believes the game could be released 2-3 weeks after the pre-registration is available to everyone.

Sharma said:

"As I previously mentioned, there will be two major announcements in May. Here is another one. The pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India Android users will go live on May 18th. Because Krafton cares about its community, I am hoping to see pre-registrations for IOS as well, though I am not sure, because things take time on the App Store."

He continued:

"I am sure that the game will be released in June; however, it will take approximately 2-3 weeks after pre-registration for the game to be available to everyone."

Battlegrounds Mobile India Discord and other official handles

Here are links to Battlegrounds Mobile India's official social media profiles:

Website: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

YouTube channel: Click here

Discord server: Click here

Battlegrounds Mobile India minimum requirements

According to the Google Play Store, the system requirements for Battlegrounds Mobile India are as follows:

“BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA recommended system requirements: Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory.”

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration rewards

Indian players who are pre-registered for Battlegrounds Mobile India will receive exclusive rewards once the game is released. The rewards are as follows:

Recon Mask

Recon Outfit

Celebration Expert Title

300 AG

