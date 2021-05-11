Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) Facebook page, website domain, Discord, region-exclusive features, and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India has become one of the most talked-about topics in the Indian mobile gaming community in the last few days. The game’s return has received an overwhelming response from all players.

The game’s teaser was released on the same day of the announcement (May 6th) and has already surpassed the 12 million mark, underlining its support in the Indian market.

The exact release date hasn’t been revealed yet, but the South Korean company has announced that there will be a pre-registration phase before its release.

Also read: “PUBG Mobile India comeback will boost the entire gaming community”: Free Fire streamer Desi Gamers elated on Battlegrounds Mobile India announcement

Battlegrounds Mobile India official handles

The links for the game’s official handles have been provided below. Players can follow them to stay updated with the latest developments:

Website: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

YouTube channel: Click here

Discord server: Click here

Also read: “Looking forward to playing PUBG Mobile India”: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) excited for Battlegrounds Mobile India launch

Region exclusive features

Age restrictions

Numerous restrictions will be placed on users under 18 years of age. Firstly, they would require consent from their parents or guardians to play the title.

Besides this, users under this given age will only be able to enjoy the battle royale title for 3 hours a day. The restriction on spending has been set to a maximum of INR 7000 per day for all paid services.

Tournaments and leagues

Battlegrounds Mobile India will have its own esports ecosystem with leagues and tournaments for its users, significantly expanding the competitive scenario of the game.

In-game content

As per the announcement by Krafton, the game will be released with a diverse range of India-specific content. Moreover, it will have in-game events at its launch, and details about the same will be announced later.

Privacy and data security

Krafton will work with its partners to ensure data protection and privacy. A blog by the company reads that Azure by Microsoft has been applied to boost these ends further.

As per the Privacy Policy of Battlegrounds Mobile India, personal information will be stored and processed on servers located in India and Singapore.

Also read: Age restrictions in Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile): All you need to know