Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile India) official website URL, launch date and trailer rumours, Facebook page, and more details

Krafton has been teasing their upcoming title, Battlegrounds Mobile India, through various posts on their official handles. The most recent one is an artwork that appears to feature the Ban Tai area of the Sanhok map.

The South Korean company had announced the title and released a short trailer on May 6th. The announcement sent fans into a frenzy as they have been waiting for the arrival of the Indian version of PUBG Mobile since September last year.

Krafton’s plans to organise competitions and leagues to foster the e-sports ecosystem in India have further intensified the excitement.

Details about Battlegrounds Mobile India

Exclusive features

In one of their blogs, Krafton stated that their developers are working on many in-game events and content to mark the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Additionally, Battlegrounds Mobile India will have restrictions for players under 18 years of age. As announced, they will require consent from their parent or guardian to access the game. They will only be able to play the title for 3 hours a day, with a maximum spending limit on paid services set at INR 7000 per day.

Launch date

Krafton hasn't announced a specific date for Battlegrounds Mobile India's release. However, the game will arrive sometime after the pre-registration phase.

Ocean Sharma, in an exclusive statement to Sportskeeda, has this to say about Battlegrounds Mobile India's release date:

"As I previously stated, there will be two major announcements in May, one of which has been made today. Also, if this was just a teaser, the trailer could arrive by the end of the month if everything goes according to plan. Because this was only a baby step, the game could be available by June."

There is a lot of speculation regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India's release. Some players believe that the game could be released during the next solar eclipse, which is set to take place on June 10.

This assumption was made based on a social media post by Krafton, which featured their signature PUBG helmet artwork covering an illuminating source. According to many fans, this bears a resemblance to the solar eclipse.

Trailer rumors

In one of his streams, popular content creator Dynamo stated that the official Battlegrounds Mobile India trailer will likely be released on a double-digit date of a month, and the game itself will be released on a single-digit date.

