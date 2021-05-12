Fans wait for Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) APK download link and release date after the official announcement

On May 6th, Krafton unveiled their upcoming title, Battlegrounds Mobile India, to cater to users from across the country. The excitement regarding PUBG Mobile’s return to India is sky-high.

After the announcement, it appeared that the wait of around 250 days is finally going to halt soon. Many of the fans have expressed their excitement on various social media handles.

Meanwhile, some have even asked questions regarding the APK download link and official announcement.

Fans wait for the APK download link and release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India

Fans have been waiting for Battlegrounds Mobile India’s release date and APK download link ever since the news about it was made public. The following are some of the tweets about the same:

Coming soon! #battlegroundsmobileindia 😎



Release the apk file link already!!!! pic.twitter.com/uO0tU3AtSQ — P R A D Ǝ E P (@Pradeep_G1) May 6, 2021

Battlegrounds Mobile India release date? @PUBGMOBILE — Brutal Havęn™ (@rakulkumar555) May 8, 2021

#PUBG is now as a brand new #battlegroundsmobileindia 💙

Waiting for its official release 😍 — Rishita 🐬 (@ImRish45) May 6, 2021

Pubg in india will launch soon



Battlegrounds mobile india 😁😁 time pass mil gya — ABJA (@anilsharma00013) May 6, 2021

There have been various speculations surrounding the game's release after an image was uploaded to the Facebook page of Battlegrounds Mobile India. In it, users can spot a helmet covering an illuminating object, which many have considered to resemble a solar eclipse.

Today Battleground Mobile India YouTube handle shared this post. And we can clearly see that level three helmet is hiding the Sun, so can we expect BGMI on 10th June as Solar Eclipse gonna happen on 10th June..#battlegroundmobileindia #IndiaKaBattlegrounds #BGMI pic.twitter.com/NxjvTmIb0U — TECH BLOOGER (@TechBlooger) May 9, 2021

Speculation is rife regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India's release on the next solar eclipse (June 10th). However, these are just mere assumptions and predictions regarding the release date. Therefore these must be taken with a pinch of salt.

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is expected to launch on 10th June. As you can see in the poster the helmet and it is looking like solar eclipse. The solar eclipse in is on 10th June 2021#battlegroundmobileindia @AmreliaRuhez @stufflistings pic.twitter.com/5d9uh1Z7WJ — Nayeem (@Naayeeeeeeeem) May 9, 2021

The region-specific variant will have exclusive content, including events, outfits, and features that will provide a AAA experience on mobile devices. The South Korean organization will be encouraging an Esports ecosystem around the title in India.

It is also crucial to note that before the title is made available to the players, there will be a pre-registration process. Krafton’s official announcement about it stated the same:

“BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, a battle royale experience, will have a period of pre-registration before the launch.”

Users are recommended to wait for any official news from the developers about the game's release date and APK download link. They can follow the social media handles of Battlegrounds Mobile India; the links for them are as follows:

