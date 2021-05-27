Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile) releases another pre-registration teaser on YouTube featuring a backpack

In a recent development, a new teaser has been published on Battlegrounds Mobile India’s YouTube channel.

Ever since the start of the pre-registration process on May 18th, fans of the game haven’t been able to contain their excitement. The trailer, which was released on the same date, has already crossed 11 million views. This clearly shows the hype around Battlegrounds Mobile India.

It featured famous figures Kronten, Dynamo, and Jonathan alongside prominent Indian actor Arshad Warsi.

It appears that the long wait for the Indian PUBG Mobile community is soon set to end with the game’s eventual launch.

New pre-registration teaser video released on the YouTube channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India

On the YouTube channel, the developers have released a new teaser titled,

“BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA - PRE-REGISTER KIYA KYA?”

In it, players can have a glimpse at a backpack. The description of the video reads:

“Some memories are always special! Pre-Register for your favorite game and get ready for the thrilling action!”

Several pre-registration rewards for Battlegrounds Mobile India have been set up for Indian users. The items that they will be getting include:

Recon Mask

Recon Outfit

Celebration Expert Title

300 AG

Pre-registration link and process

Battlegrounds Mobile India on the Google Play Store: Click here

Following are the steps by which the players can pre-register for the game:

Step 1: Visit the official page of the title on the Google Play Store. The link for it has been mentioned above.

Click not the "Pre-register" button

Step 2: Next, click on the “Pre-register” button. A dialog box appears. Press “Got it” to complete the process.

Press the "Got it" button

They can also tap on the “Install when available” option to download BGMI once it is made available.

Release date and social media handles

Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton has replied to a query about the release date in the support section of Battlegrounds Mobile India:

"We are still in the process of finalizing the launch date, we will keep our fans informed on further developments."

Here are the links to the game’s official social media handles. Players can follow them to stay updated with all the news:

