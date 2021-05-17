Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) trailer might release soon, according to TSM Ghatak

Abhijeet Andhare, otherwise known by his IGN, Ghatak, in one of his Instagram stories, has revealed that Battlegrounds Mobile India’s trailer is expected to be released very soon.

In the last couple of weeks, there have been various positive developments for Indian PUBG Mobile fans, from the announcement of Battlegrounds Mobile India to revelations about the Indian version.

Battlegrounds Mobile India's trailer might be released soon

Instagram story of Ghatak

Ghatak's Instagram story reads:

"Small update that was supposed to come today will be released tomorrow."

Yesterday, he posted a story where he used a gif of a trailer, suggesting the much-awaited game's release.

Instagram story of Ghatak from May 16th

Tomorrow is also the date for the start of Battlegrounds Mobile India's pre-registration. Therefore, it can be anticipated that both the registration and trailer could come out together.

Ghatak also clarified information about Battlegrounds Mobile India in a previous video, answering queries put forth by fans. He was quoted saying the following regarding the old PUBG Mobile inventories of the players.

"One of the most asked questions was about the old accounts and what would happen to the inventory and other items. There is good news for them as all the investments players had made in the game will be retained in Battlegrounds Mobile India account as it is. So, chill and enjoy."

(From 58 seconds to 1 minute 20 seconds)

The prominent PUBG Mobile professional also cited this about matchmaking:

"Many people asked questions regarding if they will be able to matchmake with players from other countries. The answer to that is no. As of now, it is not possible to play with users from other countries and would only be able to compete against other Indian players."

(From 30 seconds to 1 minute)

Apart from this, he discussed the pre-registration rewards that the users could be receiving and said that Indian players would be able to participate in international esports events.

