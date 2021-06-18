Battlegrounds Mobile India reduces UC price after fans point out the expensive top-up rates compared to PUBG Mobile

It's only been a few days since the Battlegrounds Mobile India beta version was available to players. The game received a pretty great response from the Indian gaming community and was greatly appreciated. Battlegrounds Mobile India has seen some changes like the inclusion of warning messages, OTP authentication and more.

Something that caught the eye of players was the increased prices of UC or Unknown Cash, which is Battlegrounds Mobile India's game currency. A new Royale Pass has also been introduced with new items and weapon skins for players. Krafton Studios, the developers behind the game, have reduced the prices of UC after several fans pointed this out.

UC prices reduced in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton Studios received feedback from several Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access users and players that UC prices were excessively high. Players were not happy with the increase in the prices of UC, as UC helps players to buy various in-game items and cosmetics. The developers have said in a statement that not only will they reduce the price of UC, but they will also return the difference to those who bought the UC at the higher price.

This was a great step by the developers, as they listened to their community and took a decision which was not only player centric but also showed that the developers are ready to forgo their profits.

Krafton mentioned, in an Instagram statement, that the UC prices in India were more expensive as opposed to the global version of PUBG Mobile. The firm has said that a complete list of UC price adjustments will be published through a new notice.

For comparison, for a minimum of 60 UC, a player needed to spend ₹89 while at the higher end price it was costing players ₹8900 for 6,000UC + 2,100UC. After the price adjustment, the same 60 UC will cost ₹75 and the top end package of 6,000UC + 2,100UC will cost ₹7500.

Prices of UC before reduction

Battlegrounds Mobile India has started their Early Access program that enables players to beta test the game and explore what the game has on offer.

