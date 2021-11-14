"Be it playthrough, walk-through, or tutorial, my YouTube channel is about gaming in general": Gagandeep "Sikhwarrior" Singh

Gaming enthusiasts globally tune into YouTube and Twitch streams to gain insight into the nuances of a title or learn about the latest information. Consequently, content creators are active on these platforms. While the latter is meant for core gaming, the former gives creators space to experiment with their content.

With a subscriber count of over 100k, Gagandeep “Sikhwarrior” Singh is a YouTuber who produces a wide range of video games, ranging from Apex Legends to God of War. In conversation with Debolina Banerjee of Sportskeed Esports, Sikhwarrior discusses his journey as a content creator, his love for FPS games, and more.

Q. Tell us a bit about the history of “Sikhwarrior.” How did the idea of creating a YouTube channel come to be?

Sikhwarrior: It was around 2009-2010 when I started playing multiplayer games. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive was the first game I ever played. That made me want to make my mark in the field of gaming.

So I kept on grinding irrespective of the type of game. In 2017, I started streaming on Twitch, but it did not go well due to a lack of stable internet connection and a PC. But I did not give up hope and started streaming on YouTube.

Q. Gaming as a profession is still frowned upon by Indian society. Were your parents supportive when you wanted to take it up as a profession?

Sikhwarrior: Gaming was not as popular back then, so my parents thought I was wasting time. However, it all boils down to consistency. I managed to strike a balance between playing and handling real life. Eventually, my parents understood the revenue-making concept of gaming and valued it as a profession.

Q. The love for video gaming usually starts at a very young age. What were the earliest games that you remember playing?

Sikhwarrior: Some of the games I recall playing in my childhood were Mario, Contra, Tetris, Counter-Strike: Source, and Counter-Strike 1.6.

Q. How is life as a full-time content creator? How much average time do you have to spend making a video for your “warriors?”

Sikhwarrior: My daily routine consists of talking to my editors, creating content for social media (Instagram and Facebook), uploading videos, and live streaming. I spend around 12 to 14 hours creating content for my channel.

Q. When you are not immersed in the world of gaming, how do you like to spend time? What are your hobbies?

Sikhwarrior: I like to spend time with my friends and family. I also travel to different places. In addition to that, I am a big-time foodie. I love trying out different cuisines. Since I have started vlogging recently, I record my experiences whenever I travel.

Q. From Horizon Zero Dawn to Battlefield 2042, your YouTube channel features diverse games. What is your favorite genre of video games?

Sikhwarrior: I love playing FPS (First Person Shooter) games. I always try to be the best in whichever game I play, be it Apex legends or Call of Duty: Warzone.

Q. What is your take on the rising popularity of battle royale gaming in India, given that you play Call of Duty: Warzone and Valorant?

Sikhwarrior: It is no surprise that the genre is popular with Indian gamers. Battle royale is a unique experience compared to other styles. These games are fun to play and spectate. Due to its thrilling nature, it gives an adrenaline rush to anyone engaging with it. India has a large and enthusiastic gaming base. Even if one is not playing, watching the games amplifies engagement, making the genre a hit regionally.

Q. You have over 31 million views on your channel. How do you plan on growing your channel? What kind of videos can your viewers expect in the future?

Sikhwarrior: There is a lot of surprising content lined up for the future. Our motto is to be a final destination for a gamer.

I like to put out informational videos for my audience regarding gaming in general. My team planned and uploaded a lot of content like playthroughs, walkthroughs, and tutorials.

Q. You are associated with the marketing agency Alpha Zegus. What are the benefits that you enjoy from this association? How important is an agency to a streamer's popularity?

Sikhwarrior: Alpha Zegus has played a crucial role in brand associations. I am sure that whatever they are planning for my channel, they are doing so with an intent to grow. I do not have to hunt for projects, talk to brands, or collaborate, as they handle that side flawlessly.

A gamer/streamer’s primary goal is to be the best at gaming and streaming. Having a marketing agency backing them can lead to exponential growth.

Q. What is your message to the budding gamers who want to take up streaming/content creation as a profession?

Sikhwarrior: If you are a budding gamer, you should always have a financial backup until you have a stable income. Make sure that your personal and educational life is not affected by gaming. Balance it out and keep things consistent. Above all, one should be the best in their line of work. Aim for perfection.

Edited by Srijan Sen