"Because you said r**ard, we're going to tell you to kill yourself" - Asmongold comments on the Veibae "R-word" controversy

Popular Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" commented on the recent VTuber Veibae controversy. For those unaware, the latter was trending on Twitter after she used the "R-word" during the concluding moments of her Indie Debut broadcast. She said:

"See you later. See you later! Uhh, what do I say? What do I call you guys now? Can I say virgin on Twitch? I don't know. I feel, like, virgin is banned. But I guess r**ard is not. See you later, r**ards! Peace the f**k... peace out!"

Timestamp: 01:19:40

Commenting on the streamer drama, Asmongold remarked:

"I love how, like, what's the logic in, like... 'Oh, we're so inclusive. That because you said r**ard, we're going to tell you to kill yourself.' (The streamer starts laughing)"

Asmongold weighs in on Veibae receiving backlash for saying the "R-word," explains the "best way" to deal with Twitter drama

On May 23, 2023, fans informed Asmongold about the Veibae controversy. The former was unaware of the situation and joked if the online community found out that Veibae was dating Chance "Sodapoppin":

"The Vei drama? There's Veibae drama? What did she do? Did they find out that she has a boyfriend? Oh... Man, I'm not surprised. Yeah, I bet they're upset about that. Jesus! What happened?"

Viewers then provided context, claiming that some Twitter users were upset by Veibae's use of a slur during her Indie Debut livestream. When the co-founder of One True King (OTK) heard this, he said:

"Oh, wow! Wow! Oh, that'll do it. Oh, god! 'Said r**ard as a joke. Twitter raged and now attacking her and Silvervale.'"

Timestamp: 00:07:15

A few moments later, Asmongold offered his opinion on the "best way" to handle Twitter drama:

"I mean, really. Here's the best way to deal with Twitter drama. Okay? If somebody says something rude to you, you just block them! Instantaneously! And if somebody else says something rude to you, you block them, too! It's actually so, so easy to make it go away. 'Block works every time.' It does! It's so crazy how you deal with this."

Fans react to the streamer's thoughts on the VTuber drama

The Twitch star's video garnered quite a lot of attention, attracting over 69k views and 380 comments in less than six hours. Here's what the online community had to say:

Veibae is one of Twitch's most popular virtual content creators. She recently announced her departure from VShojo, a VTuber agency based in San Francisco. The streamer has joined Mythic Talent, representing Asmongold, Sodapoppin, Matthew "Mizkif," and other well-known internet personalities.

