"Behind closed doors, yes" - Adin Ross claims he's willing to forgive streamers like N3on and KSI despite his feud with them

Kick streamer and co-owner Adin Ross went live on his stream today, March 13, to deliver a rather unexpected statement about his ongoing dispute. Despite seemingly severing ties with his former friend and fellow streamer Rangesh "N3on," he confessed that privately, he's willing to entertain the notion of reconnecting.

Another creator Adin has recently had a feud with is the UK-based YouTuber and boxer JJ "KSI." Although Adin didn't explicitly mention names, when the chat brought up KSI and N3on, Adin expressed openness to forgiveness. He remarked:

"Behind closed doors, yes (willing to forgive)."

"We're all God's children" - Adin Ross shares spiritual message during recent stream

Adin Ross's streams have often been characterized by trolls, curses, and ongoing feuds. However, in a surprising turn, during his recent stream, Adin revealed a different side of himself. He expressed the belief that everyone deserves forgiveness, stating that they are all children of God. He said:

"Everyone asks God for forgiveness, right? God forgives his children, correct? So I believe that everyone is (worthy of forgiveness). You guys (chat) are naming people - N3on, KSI. Bro, behind closed doors, yes. I'm not just doing this for the camera."

He added:

"I'll do it (forgive) with anyone. Anyone that I've ever gone backwards on the internet with, one million per cent. We're all God's children. We're meant to be God's children. We're all the same. We bleed red, we bleed blood. We come from the same sh*t..."

For further context, Adin has been embroiled in a dispute with N3on despite the two being close friends until last year. The duo has even discussed the possibility of settling their differences in the boxing ring.

Regarding Adin's feud with KSI, it is relatively recent. KSI reportedly sent a legal notice to Adin for hosting unsanctioned fights, which included DeenTheGreat, who is signed with KSI's promotion, Misfits Boxing.

What did the fans say?

The clip was shared by one of N3on's fan pages on X, which elicited several responses. Here are some of them:

Interestingly, streamers aren't the only group of individuals with whom Adin Ross has recently had beef. Rapper Playboi Carti is another figure embroiled in controversy. Adin even shared off-stream CCTV footage of the rapper's team arguing with Adin's.