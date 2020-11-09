Bella Poarch x Michael Jackson crossover post slammed by fans on Twitter

The late Michael Jackson's Twitter handle is currently facing criticism for posting a TikTok video by Bella Poarch.

Recently, the official Michael Jackson Twitter page shared a video of TikTok sensation Bella Poarch, where she gave her own spin to the iconic song, Man in the Mirror.

The short 13-second clip features the 19-year-old staring into the camera with her back to a mirror, only for her reflection to suddenly turn around and give a thumbs up to viewers.

Have you been enjoying and sharing your creations to Michael’s music on TikTok? Here is one to “Man in the Mirror” to inspire you. pic.twitter.com/EidEuSHf4I — Michael Jackson (@michaeljackson) November 8, 2020

While the video is in tune with Bella Poarch's trademark style, where she often dishes out facial expressions with minimal actions, a large section of the online community tends to criticize her for a perceived 'lack of effort' in her content.

While this seems to be a common complaint against TikTokers, fans recently took major offense to Bella Poarch's appearance on The King of Pop, Michael Jackson's Twitter page.

ain’t no way michael jackson’s twitter account just tweeted a video of bella poarch.......... https://t.co/AplrN4YRQj — gab (@kyloreh) November 8, 2020

Fans take offense to Bella Poarch featuring on Michael Jackson's Twitter

Bella Poarch is TikTok's latest star, who has witnessed an unprecedented rise in popularity ever since her 'M to the B' video went viral.

The former US Navy member-turned-TikTok star originally hails from the Phillippines and has amassed millions of followers on the social media platform. Her videos often follow a staple pattern where she can be found lip-syncing, making facial expressions or bobbing her head while a popular track plays in the background.

She is also known to be a good singer, with a penchant for playing games such as Among Us.

Her recent collaboration with artists such as Tyga and Justin Bieber further boosted her popularity, and she continues to rake in millions of views and followers with each passing day.

Despite her popularity, she is one of the most polarizing figures today and has a staunch group of critics ready to ridicule her for her sudden rise in popularity, which many feel is undeserved.

Having said that, her recent appearance on Michael Jackson's Twitter page did not sit well with the pop icon's fans, who criticized the unexpected crossover:

Really? Bella Untalented Poarch? What bullshit this is giving her this exposure, the only reason she got famous was for shaking her head. Wtf. — The Red Hood 🦃 (@JasonTodd_1983) November 8, 2020

Out of all the things you could post you post this🤦🏽‍♀️ the woman who acts like a little child and thinks it’s cute when it’s creepy — arlene (@lenecontreras) November 9, 2020

Who ever is running this account PLEASE — 𝐽𝑜𝑐𝑒𝑙𝑦𝑛 . BLM ! (@recklessmoaan) November 8, 2020

the only good thing in the video is the music of the King🤯 — RAYANANAS🍍  (@UnRayananas) November 8, 2020

who is running this account 😭 — jack schlossberg stan account (@seIenasctrl) November 8, 2020

I can’t stand her — anne rodriguez 🧛🏻‍♀️ (@rodriguezzanne) November 8, 2020

how is this meant to inspire me?? pic.twitter.com/JhmEhvsOHK — 🌻 (@michaelsbangtan) November 9, 2020

NOT THAT GIRL 🤢💀 — kenny⁷ (@7Kisekis) November 9, 2020

Not her💀 there’s people with actual talent using his songs for better things all she did was turn around 💀🤌🏽 — Legendary.Jackson (@legendaryJac) November 9, 2020

Please delete this tweet. Don’t embarrass MJ like this 😂😭😭😭 — zoë ♡ ミ☆ (@nastymoonlightt) November 9, 2020

While there tends to be a general sense of aversion towards most TikTokers, the hate coming Bella Poarch's way often comes across as excessive and unwarranted.

However, as criticism continues to mount online, Bella Poarch finds herself on the warpath of disgruntled viewers yet again.