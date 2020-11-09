Bella Poarch x Michael Jackson crossover post slammed by fans on Twitter

The late Michael Jackson's Twitter handle is currently facing criticism for posting a TikTok video by Bella Poarch.
Recently, the official Michael Jackson Twitter page shared a video of TikTok sensation Bella Poarch, where she gave her own spin to the iconic song, Man in the Mirror.
The short 13-second clip features the 19-year-old staring into the camera with her back to a mirror, only for her reflection to suddenly turn around and give a thumbs up to viewers.
While the video is in tune with Bella Poarch's trademark style, where she often dishes out facial expressions with minimal actions, a large section of the online community tends to criticize her for a perceived 'lack of effort' in her content.
While this seems to be a common complaint against TikTokers, fans recently took major offense to Bella Poarch's appearance on The King of Pop, Michael Jackson's Twitter page.
Fans take offense to Bella Poarch featuring on Michael Jackson's Twitter
Bella Poarch is TikTok's latest star, who has witnessed an unprecedented rise in popularity ever since her 'M to the B' video went viral.
The former US Navy member-turned-TikTok star originally hails from the Phillippines and has amassed millions of followers on the social media platform. Her videos often follow a staple pattern where she can be found lip-syncing, making facial expressions or bobbing her head while a popular track plays in the background.
She is also known to be a good singer, with a penchant for playing games such as Among Us.
Her recent collaboration with artists such as Tyga and Justin Bieber further boosted her popularity, and she continues to rake in millions of views and followers with each passing day.
Despite her popularity, she is one of the most polarizing figures today and has a staunch group of critics ready to ridicule her for her sudden rise in popularity, which many feel is undeserved.
Having said that, her recent appearance on Michael Jackson's Twitter page did not sit well with the pop icon's fans, who criticized the unexpected crossover:
While there tends to be a general sense of aversion towards most TikTokers, the hate coming Bella Poarch's way often comes across as excessive and unwarranted.
However, as criticism continues to mount online, Bella Poarch finds herself on the warpath of disgruntled viewers yet again.
Published 09 Nov 2020, 15:16 IST