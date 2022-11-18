"Best channel out there" - Fans react as Mark Goldbridge unveils new The United Stand studio

Fans were left amazed after FIFA streamer and YouTuber Mark Goldbridge revealed on November 17 that his Manchester United-based fan channel, The United Stand, now has its own YouTube studio.

Mark, who is known for presenting in front of a green screen, has finally decided to step up production after investing in a new, fully furnished studio with several features installed in it.

The revelation came following weeks of teasing a change. With many being lured into thinking that Mark was leaving The United Stand, the sight of the brand-new studio left most fans impressed.

Reacting to the announcement, one fan commented:

"Nailed it! You deserve it, best channel out there."

Mark Goldbridge ditches the green screen for a fully-furnished studio

Mark Goldbridge, who popularized the use of greenscreens among FIFA/Football YouTubers by creatively using them to publicize their brand, has finally shifted to a fully-furnished studio equipped with state-of-the-art technology.

The studio was first unveiled after The United Stand posted a video of the announcement on November 17. Speaking about their new location, Mark Goldbridge said:

"It is the end of The United Stand for me...as you know it. Yes, we've got it. We've got the brand new United Stand studio in all its glory. This ain't a green screen. Look, I could kick it but it costs too much."

He added:

"This is The United Stand studio and it's a big thank you to you for all the years that you've been part of this community. We've now taken a step up to something that is state-of-the-art, fantastic, and ready to use."

Mark Goldbridge also revealed that the studio is located in Manchester. He also hinted at the prospect of Man United fans joining live in the studio for interviews and chit-chats. He said:

"It's your studio 'cause we are opening the door to people. Everybody is welcome."

The head of social production at The United Stand revealed that their new project had been in the works for nearly a year before its unveiling.

"Seeing you guys grow like this is amazing" - Fans shower their love on United Stand

Mark Goldbridge presently runs the largest football-related non-brand channel after surpassing Arsenal fans' AFTV in subscriptions. With over 1.53 million subscribers, it only made sense for The United Stand to step up its production.

After seeing the new studio, fans added these reactions:

José🔴🔰 @angelesj790 @UnitedStandMUFC 🏽🤍 @rxnpixels Seeing you guys grow like this amazing. I love this community this channel has built. I can't wait to see more content in the new studio! Well deserved!🏽🤍 @UnitedStandMUFC @rxnpixels Seeing you guys grow like this amazing. I love this community this channel has built. I can't wait to see more content in the new studio! Well deserved! 👏🏽🤍

𝚁𝙴𝙳 𝚅𝙴𝚃©️ @UnitedRedVet @UnitedStandMUFC @rxnpixels I’m glad to see you’re actually using some of that cash you’ve got rolling in through the channel and all the super-chats to improve upon that horrendous green screen Brent @UnitedStandMUFC @rxnpixels I’m glad to see you’re actually using some of that cash you’ve got rolling in through the channel and all the super-chats to improve upon that horrendous green screen Brent 👍

Rational Rashy @jose_alt_ego @UnitedStandMUFC @rxnpixels @markgoldbridge a picture of your green room without the graphics will be highly appreciated. Afterall, I have spent more days in that room with you than I have with my gf in her room. I want to bid a proper goodbye 🫂 @UnitedStandMUFC @rxnpixels @markgoldbridge a picture of your green room without the graphics will be highly appreciated. Afterall, I have spent more days in that room with you than I have with my gf in her room. I want to bid a proper goodbye 🫂

Menez @alexymenez @UnitedStandMUFC



I also love to listen to Ricky @rxnpixels Congratulations Mark and TUS presenters and community.. Your shows helped me a lot in 2020 and 2021.. It's beyond football and Manchester United.. I wish you all the best.. Hard to go a full day without listening to one of your shows.. 🥂I also love to listen to Ricky @UnitedStandMUFC @rxnpixels Congratulations Mark and TUS presenters and community.. Your shows helped me a lot in 2020 and 2021.. It's beyond football and Manchester United.. I wish you all the best.. Hard to go a full day without listening to one of your shows.. 🥂 I also love to listen to Ricky 💗

Michael Lomax @Michaellomax91 @UnitedStandMUFC @rxnpixels I just hope it doesn't lose the feel, there was something special about the way it was done. @UnitedStandMUFC @rxnpixels I just hope it doesn't lose the feel, there was something special about the way it was done.

Akram @akrxm94 @UnitedStandMUFC



United Stand upgrading their set up and technology before Carrington does. @rxnpixels Ronaldo ever sees this, he's gona be fumingUnited Stand upgrading their set up and technology before Carrington does. @UnitedStandMUFC @rxnpixels Ronaldo ever sees this, he's gona be fuming United Stand upgrading their set up and technology before Carrington does.

The new The United Stand studio will also feature familiar faces from the channel, including Beth and Charlie Morley, among others. As of this writing, no video or stream has been uploaded from the new studios. Fans will be eagerly waiting to see all its features on display.

