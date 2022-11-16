"Pretty vulgar clickbait" - Mark Goldbridge slams Piers Morgan for publicizing Cristiano Ronaldo losing his newborn as 'stunning revelation'

FIFA streamer and football YouTuber Mark Goldbridge strikingly rebuked Piers Morgan, a British broadcaster, for publicizing the tragic news of Cristiano Ronaldo's newborn's death for clicks and views. For those unaware, Goldbridge was referring to Ronaldo's recent interview with Piers Morgan, which has caused a lot of furor within the Manchester United fan base.

Since the entire video is due later today (November 16), Piers has so far only released snippets of the conversation. In a tweet, the broadcaster seemingly went on to describe Cristiano's newborn son's death as a "stunning revelation."

This naturally did not bode well with Mark Goldbridge, who declared the whole act of publicizing the interview as:

"Pretty vulgar clickbait"

"What world are we now living in? - Mark Goldbridge's scathing rebuttal of Piers Morgan

Mark Goldbridge was left very unimpressed by Piers Morgan's latest attempt at selling the story in his interview with Cristiano Ronaldo. The entire interview is said to be one-and-a-half-hour long, which means a lot is to be revealed.

However, one of Piers' recent tweets described Ronaldo's tragic loss as a "stunning revelation." Reacting to it, Goldbridge exclaimed:

"When I watch Cristiano Ronaldo on the clip describing the heartbreaking loss of his child, but a few hours earlier we are getting a tweet from Piers Morgan saying there will be new stunning revelations from Cristiano Ronaldo at 10 o'clock, what world are we now living in? It's not a stunning revelation that Cristiano Ronaldo still thinks about the loss of his child..."

Goldbridge continued:

"That's not a stunning revelation Piers, that is a heartbreaking story that we are all fully aware of."

Criticizing Piers Morgan's approach to the story, Mark Goldbridge described it by calling it "pretty vulgar clickbait."

What did Cristiano Ronaldo say in the interview?

utdreport @utdreport Cristiano Ronaldo on the death of his baby son: "That moment was probably the most difficult moment that I have in my life." [ @PiersUncensored Cristiano Ronaldo on the death of his baby son: "That moment was probably the most difficult moment that I have in my life." [@PiersUncensored] https://t.co/cACfHW1uJv

Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez tragically lost their newborn child earlier this year. Opening up about it, he said:

"His ashes are with me, like my Daddy, they are here in the house, they are next to my dad. I have a small church downstairs, a chapel, and I keep my daddy and my son there.”

Ronaldo also added:

"Around the table, the kids start to say 'Mom where is the other baby', and after one week I say let’s be up front and let’s be honest with the kids, let’s say that, Ángel, which is his name, he go to the Heaven."

The entire interview is expected to be released later today (November 16). The snippets have already caused a lot of debate within the footballing community. Aside from his personal loss, Ronaldo also talked about his current relationship with the Manchester United manager and the fans.

