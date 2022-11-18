"Best to keep relationships private" - Pokimane and GeorgeNotFound discuss relationships

On Thursday, November 17, Twitch sensation Imane Anys "Pokimane" made a guest appearance on the BANTER podcast, which is hosted by popular Minecraft personalities George Davidson "GeorgeNotFound," Nicholas "Sapnap," and Karl Jacobs.

During the podcast, the topic of relationships came up when Karl Jacobs joked about having a "parasocial relationship" with Pokimane a long time ago. Imane then asked the streamers if they considered friendships to be relationships. GeorgeNotFound replied, saying that he does.

George took the opportunity to ask if Imane had a boyfriend. The Twitch star burst out laughing, stating that she does not like discussing her personal relationships in public. Imane said:

"I just feel like it's best to keep relationships private. Especially like, your early 20s and stuff. And once there's a ring on it, then you know. But until then..."

GeorgeNotFound asks Pokimane if she has a boyfriend

At the two-minute mark of the BANTER podcast, the English YouTuber asked the hosts if they considered friendship to be a relationship. GeorgeNotFound responded:

"Oh yeah. I want it to be clear."

He asked Imane right away if she was in a relationship and if she had a boyfriend. The latter's response was:

"I knew you'd ask that! I mean, what day of the week are we talking about, here? I'm kidding."

Timestamp: 00:02:10

Pokimane followed up by asking GeorgeNotFound the same question, inquiring if he would reveal having a relationship. The Minecraft star said he would not and added:

"Okay. So you want to be abstract."

Imane agreed and stated that being abstract about relationships was her "rule of thumb":

"Absolutely! And that's kind of been my... rule of thumb."

Pokimane went on to say that keeping private relationships private was the best course of action, especially for those in their 20s. Karl Jacobs joined the conversation and mentioned Twitch duo Kyedae and TenZ recently getting engaged. Imane responded:

"Yeah! I actually thought it was amazing that they waited like, eight months before public... they were engaged for eight months before publicizing it! Yeah, they're not married yet. That's what an engagement is."

Fans react to the podcast moment

The YouTube comments section featured more than 20 fan reactions, and here's a snippet of some relevant ones:

Fans in the YouTube comments section providing their take on content creators discussing relationships (Image via Groginton/YouTube)

The streaming community frequently brings up the subject of Pokimane being in a relationship. During a livestream on February 15, 2022, Imane stated that she would not reveal her relationship online, claiming that it was a "weird thing to talk about publicly."

