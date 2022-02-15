"It's a weird thing to talk about publicly": Pokimane explains why she won't reveal her relationship online

During her latest stream, Imane "Pokimane" revealed that she would not reveal her relationship online. The acknowledgment was in regards to her fans' questions about her relationship with friend Kevin.

The two have displayed a strong chemistry which has led to fans speculating about a possible romantic relationship. Kevin starred as a guest during her latest stream, where he too asked the streamer about their relationship status. Pokimane expressed her apprehension about addressing the matter publicly.

"It's a weird thing to talk about publicly."

Pokimane talks about why she won't reveal her relationship online

During the stream, one viewer asked Poki if she found the constant questions about her and Kevin's relationship annoying. Her immediate reaction was to call the experience weird.

"Kinda weird champ.”

This prompted Kevin to jokingly ask the streamer the same question her viewers prodded about.

"Are we dating? *laughs* I'm kidding."

Explaining Pokimane @ExplainingPoki very cool guest, I like her, Kevin, bring her for more streams! very cool guest, I like her, Kevin, bring her for more streams! https://t.co/7FxOdlARSs

His question caused Poki to burst out laughing. Moments later, however, she addressed him and her viewers, telling them that she felt weird talking about such things online.

"Listen, um, I just feel like its weird to talk about stuff like that (on stream)."

As Poki continued her response, Kevin reassured her. Agreeing that such topics are personal in nature, he too did not feel the need to address any speculations on stream.

"Yeah? No, it is. I mean that is more- like, it's like personal life."

The Twitch star explained how she felt that the persistent questions about her romantic life were intrusive. She provided her viewers with an interesting analogy to explain the same.

She compared her situation to a hypothetical incident where a teenager living their normal life at school is suddenly prodded by a reporter and their intimidating camera, to reveal their school crush.

"Imagine, you're like 13, okay? And you're in middle school and you're hanging out... Imagine, like a reporter came and they brought a microphone to you with a camera, and they're like 'Who's your class crush, tell me right now! Are you dating this girl, are you dating? Tell me right now!'"

Miene @Mieneechen @imane If Poki says she doesn‘t have a boyfriend poeple say she‘s lying and if she‘s maybe dating Kevin and is super open about it she shouldn‘t spend so much time with him on stream. You always want her to justify. Maybe just leave her alone instead? @imane If Poki says she doesn‘t have a boyfriend poeple say she‘s lying and if she‘s maybe dating Kevin and is super open about it she shouldn‘t spend so much time with him on stream. You always want her to justify. Maybe just leave her alone instead? ✨

Streamers are often viewed as celebrities whose private lives can be pried into by their fans. Highlighting the bizarreness of the concept through her analogy, Poki attempted to explain to her viewers why it would feel weird to reveal her relationship online.

"I mean, like, it's just a weird thing to talk about publicly."

Poki, however, knows her audience well. In order to leave them on a happier note, she pointed out that Kevin had been brought on-stream for her viewers. Calling Kevin 'their boyfriend,' she jokingly positioned him as the chat's property.

"But Kevin is very nice and I hope you guys can enjoy him. I feel like, it's like me giving the stream a treat. Like, here's your boyfriend, guys. Enjoy!"

Viewers respond to Pokimane and Kevin's relationship rumours

Neither streamer has officially confirmed a romantic link between them. However, Kevin's frequent visits to Poki's streams and their great synergy has left viewers speculating.

kurt :D @wokezaaa i want what pokimane and kevin have i want what pokimane and kevin have 😭😭

Mortallic @Mortallic Pokimane has a boyfriend my life is ruined. Pokimane has a boyfriend my life is ruined.

Erica 💬 @ericatwts I don’t know why but I’m very surprised by this for some reason lol good for her though! Just found out pokimane has a boyfriend!I don’t know why but I’m very surprised by this for some reason lol good for her though! Just found out pokimane has a boyfriend! 😮 I don’t know why but I’m very surprised by this for some reason lol good for her though!

𝑳𝖊𝖔𝖓 🦁 @zaach11 Pokimane has a boyfriend, tier 3 subs coping rn Pokimane has a boyfriend, tier 3 subs coping rn

Pokimane is currently among the biggest stars on Twitch. She is also an active member of the OfflineTV content organization.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul