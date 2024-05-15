Bethesda reveals the fate of Hi-Fi Rush Physical Editon following Tango Gameworks shutdown

The sudden shutdown of Tango Gameworks has left fans disappointed and wondering about the future of Hi-Fi Rush. The vibrant rhythm action game took the world by storm when it was released in 2023 and even won accolades for both Microsoft and the developers at Tango Gameworks. Many wanted a Physical edition of the title but were left both shocked and concerned when Microsoft moved ahead and closed Tango alongside three other Xbox studios.

Hi-Fi Rush's Physical Edition was announced by Bethesda in February 2024, but the sudden closure of Tango Gameworks put this in jeopardy. However, the cries of those who wanted more of Chai's rebellious adventure have been heard, as the official Hi-Fi Rush account on X announced today (May 15) that the Physical Edition is still in the works.

Stick with us as we delve more into what this sudden change in rhythm is all about and what exactly was announced that may have sparked a note of joyful music and hope among the community.

Hi-Fi Rush's Physical Edition will be making its way to game consoles.

Earlier in 2024, Bethesda took to X to announce that the game development behemoth is collaborating with Limited Run Games to bring a Physical Edition for its cherished title that won the category of best audio design in The Game Awards 2023.

The following was stated in the announcement:

"We're collaborating with Limited Run Games to bring physical editions of @hifiRush to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5!"

Today, the official account for the game tweeted the following, confirming that the Physical Edition will be available soon:

"Thank you all for your continued support. We’re working to release the physical edition of Hi-Fi RUSH with our partners at Limited Run Games, as well as a final patch to address some minor issues releasing later today."

The developers will release a final update today that will fix some of the minor issues in the game, and although no specific date was confirmed by the tweet, we can hope that the Physical Edition will arrive later this year.

Although this calls for a small cause for celebration in the community, the sudden shutdown of Tango Gameworks is still a heartbreak to fans of Hi-FI Rush, who expected a sequel, and even fans of the Evil Within series.