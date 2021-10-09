Beyond Gaming's midlaner suspended following alleged match-fixing ahead of HLE best-of-five at League of Legends Worlds 2021

Beyond Gaming’s midlaner, Chien “Maoan'' Mao-An has been suspended by Riot Games on account of match-fixing related issues at League of Legends Worlds 2021.

Beyond Gaming defeated Galatasaray Esports in the first best-of-five elimination match on October 8, 2021. They are supposed to face Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) for a chance at qualification for the group stages of the main event.

However, it seems that their run might have reached a hurdle with Maoan being caught for match-fixing. Riot Games apparently has concrete proof regarding the matter. Further details on this have been provided below.

Maoan has been leaking draft-related strategies to a friend for wagering on their match at League of Legends Worlds 2021

Riot Games has found out that midlaner Maoan had been leaking draft strategies to a friend of his. It seems they were wagering on the picks and bans of Beyond Gaming during their matches at League of Legends Worlds 2021.

According to Riot Games,

“During the 2021 World Championship, Maoan violated Rule 9.3 of the 2021 World Championship Ruleset, which prohibits association with gambling. Competitive integrity is the foundation for our sport and we take all violations of our ruleset extremely seriously. The Competitive Operations team obtained definitive evidence showing Maoan provided inside information to a friend for the purposes of wagering on today's match. Maoan will be suspended for the remained fo the 2021 World Champinoship, and may be subject to additional penalties following a full investigation”

Further news suggests that Beyond Gaming’s boss Xue “DinTer” Hong-Wei has claimed that he will be firing Maoan on account of this incident. There is still no news as further investigation is ongoing as there are reports of another player being involved as well.

As of now, the phones of all the players have been confiscated in order to check any messages relating to leaking of drafts. This has definitely put the League of Legends Worlds 2021 elimination match between HLE and Beyond Gaming at risk.

Beyond Gaming has not announced any substitute midlaner as of yet, however, hopefully they will have someone ready and the match will be held as per normal.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan