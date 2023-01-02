Beyond Good and Evil 2: Expected release date, gameplay, story, and more

Ubisoft’s upcoming action-adventure title Beyond Good and Evil 2 has been in development for quite some time now and is one of the most anticipated game releases from the publishers in 2023 along with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

The title was first announced during E3 2017, with it getting a cinematic trailer the following year. The game will be a prequel to the iconic Beyond Good and Evil, however, this time around, players will be able to enjoy the feature of owning their own spaceship and exploring the galaxy.

There's currently no concrete information surrounding the game's release, but the community has predicted a release date sometime in September 2023. This speculation stems from a previous interview with Frederick Duguet, Ubisoft’s chief financial officer, who stated that the game development process was going well.

However, it’s also likely to be delayed, and the release of Beyond Good and Evil 2 might be pushed back to early 2024.

How will Beyond Good and Evil 2 play out

The Beyond Good and Evil 2 UbiBlog from 2018 was one of the biggest indicators of some of the things that players can expect from the title. The showcase provided some glimpses of the space exploration mechanic that will allow players to maneuver their ships, and it also revealed some snippets of combat gameplay.

However, it’s important to note that the 2018 reveal was based on the alpha-build of the title, so it remains to be seen what the game will look like in 2023. Hopefully, the developers will provide more insights in the coming months,

As for the story, there really isn't much to go off of since neither the E3 cinematic nor the UbiBlog provided much information as to what players will be able to look forward to in terms of the narrative. The community is aware that the game is a space-based adventure, but no story elements have been revealed so far.

However, franchise fans are aware that Jade, who was the protagonist in the original game, will be the antagonist of the title this time around. Hence, many are quite interested to see how the story has developed since the events of the first game, and how Jade finds herself in the company of Pey’j as an investigative journalist.

