Beyond Good and Evil 2 is reportedly in playtesting phase, indicating a possible release date soon

Tom Henderson, a well-known leaker and insider within the gaming industry, has made a rather fascinating announcement about the upcoming action-adventure title, Beyond Good and Evil 2. The game, which many had feared would never show up, is apparently in its playtesting phase. This could mean that a release date could finally be provided to loyal fans who have been waiting for over a decade for the game to come out.

According to Henderson, there's a very good chance that more information about the mysterious title from Ubisoft will come out soon.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ Now that Beyond Good and Evil 2 has started playtesting - What questions do you have?



(Yes, it's very much alive) Now that Beyond Good and Evil 2 has started playtesting - What questions do you have?(Yes, it's very much alive)

Beyond Good and Evil 2 is still on the way, according to insider

Originally teased in 2008 by Ubisoft, fans have had to wait nearly a decade to get concrete information about the game. This has obviously led to speculation that the game is actually never going to be released, and that Ubisoft canceled Beyond Good and Evil 2. The company has previously insisted that the game is in development, and the leak is clearly good news.

Henderson stated earlier in July that external playtesting would begin soon, and tweeted today that it has, in fact, begun. It’s important to note that as this is a leak without official confirmation by Ubisoft, it must be taken with a grain of salt.

Michel Ancel, of Rayman fame, created Beyond Good and Evil and was also involved in the sequel. Very little is known about Beyond Good and Evil 2, other than it is a vast galaxy, where players seem to be able to explore a variety of planets and their vast cities.

Unfortunately, there is still not much to go on when it comes to Beyond Good and Evil 2, but according to leaks and rumors, the game is still being tested. It could very well lead to the game receiving a final release date, which fans have been desperate for.

Interestingly, Beyond Good and Evil is often considered to be one of the greatest video games of all time, receiving widespread praise for its animation, storyline, and overall setting. While not a perfect game, it is certainly a game that was well received by the community in general.

While the news of the testing phase is obviously exciting, it’s important to bear in mind that this was not officially confirmed by Ubisoft, so it should be taken with a grain of salt. However, the leaker in this instance has correctly predicted several things, such as the Skull & Bones re-release happening this month.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far