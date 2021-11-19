BGMI 1.7 full patch notes: New Mirror world, Piggyback feature, death cam, and more

The PUBG Mobile 1.7.0 update has been successful in making BGMI players look forward to the BGMI 1.7.0 update. From a brand new mode to returning game modes, the update has introduced exciting features that mobile gamers are looking forward to.

The BGMI 1.7.0 update's size can be guessed from the PUBG Mobile 1.7.0 update size (Image via Discord)

The update has arrived on both Android and iOS platforms. Some players might not get to immediately download it as the arrival varies from device to device. The size of the update will be around 690 MB for Android devices and 1.68 GB for iOS devices.

BGMI 1.7.0 update patch notes

New mode – Mirror World (Starts from 19 November 2021)

Players can transport to a unique arena called Mirror Island (Piltover Mirror Island or Zaun Mirror Island) using Wind Barrier.

They can turn into League of Legends characters Jinx, Vi, Jayce, or Caitlyn and defeat Arcane monsters using unique weapons and skills.

They can collect Hextech Crystals and purchase guns and supplies.

Classic Updates

Piggyback update (Image via BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA/YouTube)

A new Piggyback feature has been introduced where players can carry their teammates. The teammate will lose health at a lower rate and the movement speed of the player is reduced. Players cannot use weapons or ride vehicles while carrying their teammate.

Knocked Out and Elimination notification has been added.

Survivor notifications for each play zone have been added, and once a player reaches the Top 10 players alive.

Mobile gamers can watch the Death Cam despite their teammates being alive.

Two new smoke grenade effects have been added.

The location of a normal grenade can be traced once it explodes.

Players will now be able to choose the level “Hard” in AI battles.

React Survival mode is another mode that has been introduced along with the Mirror World mode.

Other Features

Proficiency system has been improved.

Older PUBG Mobile modes that were popular are being introduced for a short period of time.

