BGMI star Dynamo on why he doesn’t play with Hydra’s pro e-athletes

Dynamo is a highly regarded figure in the gaming community, and his popularity continues to grow. He has been able to establish himself as a successful streamer and has also been able to bring attention to his esports organization, Hydra.

In one of his most recent live streams on YouTube, BGMI star streamer Dynamo answered one of the most frequent queries he gets from fans. Many want to know when he will be playing with Hydra’s pro e-athletes.

PUBG and BGMI star Dynamo is unsure whether he will play with Hydra's athletes soon

Dynamo addressed the query and stated that he would definitely like to play with the Hydra esports athletes if their schedules align. However, he stated that he is unaware of the Hydra esports team's schedule, and they are most likely playing custom matches to prepare for some upcoming tournaments.

Hence, he concluded that he would rather not intervene and call them for classic matches in BGMI at the moment.

During yet another recent live stream, the BGMI star commented on Hydra's plans for 2023 while interacting with his fans. Dynamo mentioned that new content creators will be joining the team soon and hinted at a significant upcoming development, saying that he was "pretty proud of that thing" and teasing the possibility of a big event in Nagpur.

About Dynamo and his esports organization Hydra

Aaditya "Dynamo," known by his online handle Dynamo Gaming, is one of the most renowned gaming YouTubers in India.

With over 10 million subscribers on YouTube, he has become a household name in the gaming community. He uploads a variety of content, including gaming and real-life vlogs, and his streams have been the main reason behind his meteoric rise to fame.

Dynamo Gaming has been part of the first generation of PUBG Mobile and BGMI streamers and continues to be active on these platforms, playing popular games like GTA V, Valorant, and more.

In addition to his popularity as a streamer, Dynamo has also brought attention to his esports organization, Hydra. He has used his platform to promote the team and its players, helping to establish it as a force in the Indian gaming scene.

With new content creators joining the team and an exciting development in the works, the future looks bright for Dynamo and Hydra. Whether it's playing alongside the Hydra esports players or hosting big events in Nagpur, the YouTube star and his team certainly have a lot of exciting news in store for their fans.

