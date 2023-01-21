Popular caster Mazy comments on BGMI's return

While streaming Valorant live on his YouTube channel MazyIsLive on January 19, popular BGMI caster and YouTuber Zishan "Mazy" talked about the possibility of BGMI's return in the near future.

The caster was asked by one of his subscribers whether the game would return soon and if there would be a match among streamers organized on the country's Republic Day (January 26).

Mazy was shocked to hear the question and asked fans how they were obtaining such information. He then mentioned that streamers and other personalities in the gaming community couldn't possibly have any leads about the game's return since even officials from Krafton are uncertain about its status .

Timestamp: 3:25

He then stated that official events could only be organized once Battlegrounds Mobile India was re-introduced in the virtual storefronts of the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

His exact words were:

"While Krafton officials themselves have no idea when the game will come back, I have no idea how streamers and others have knowledge of it. Are they the ones developing the game?"

The Indian variant of PUBG Mobile was delisted from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India following orders from the central government. The incident left the entire gaming community disheartened.

Renowned caster and YouTuber Mazy talks about his conversation with Krafton's officials regarding BGMI unban

Later on in the same stream, Mazy claimed that he talked to Krafton's officials about the game's return. However, they denied having any knowledge of the matter, so he was confused as to how rumors relating to BGMI's return were circulating in the Indian gaming community.

His exact statements were:

"All I am saying is that I have asked Krafton's officials regarding the game's unban, but they replied saying they don't know anything. Now, when officials are stating that they have no knowledge of the matter, I don't know how these rumors are circulating."

Since Mazy is an official caster known to work with Krafton India, it's no surprise that his comments have garnered a lot of interest among fans of the game.

It remains to be seen when the popular title will make its return to the virtual storefronts of the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, but it looks like there won't be any official esports events organized until this happens. As of now, gamers across the country will just have to keep waiting for more information.

