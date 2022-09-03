"Stay positive and hope the game returns": Mazy on BGMI unban in India

While streaming live on his YouTube channel, MazyIsLive, on September 2, popular BGMI caster Zishan "Mazy" Alam gave insights into the game's potential comeback after its ban on July 28.

The Indian variant of PUBG Mobile was removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India following the government's orders. The incident left the entire gaming community disheartened. As a result, Mazy's comments have huge significance.

Since he is an official caster known to work with Krafton, it's no surprise that his remarks have garnered lots of interest among fans and players of the game.

Popular caster Mazy comments on possible BGMI return

During the 74-hour-long stream, Mazy talked about many things, including hints at the game's unban.

He mentioned that there was supposed to be a three-day event for New State Mobile. However, since Krafton got busy settling matters of Battlegrounds Mobile India, it was postponed until further notice.

According to him, Krafton is hopeful of the title's return and is trying its best to get the popular battle royale title back to the virtual stores of Google and Apple. He then urged fans of the game to remain positive and hope that the game returns soon.

His exact words were:

"Stay positive, and hope the game returns and everything returns to normal."

He then spoke about the fact that he had no idea things would get so unstable. He asked fans to hope for the best and wished that BGMI did not take a year-long fight to make it back, unlike PUBG Mobile.

His words of assurance have instilled hopes in the hearts of Indian gamers who were left disappointed after the popular title's sudden removal.

Mazy addressed a question about the Indian teams' chances at the upcoming PUBG Mobile Global Championships 2022. He replied that if Battlegrounds Mobile India returns soon, Indian teams will have a 110% chance of participating in the forthcoming event. Otherwise, there are no chances.

Popular influencers' remarks on BGMI unban

Abhijeet "Ghatak" Andhare recently posted a cryptic tweet on his Twitter account hinting at the game's possible comeback. He mentioned that things are working out, but it will take more time.

Abhijeet Andhare @GHATAK_official Finally things are working out but yes it will take some time Finally things are working out but yes it will take some time

Meanwhile, influencers like Towqeer Gilkar (co-founder of Stalwart Esports) and Shiva Nandy (CEO of Skyesports) took to their popular Instagram handles to assure their fans that the title was on its way back.

While Nandy compared TikTok's return to BGMI and mentioned that both would return to the Indian market soon, Towqeer attended an important meeting and informed his audience that BGMI might be back within a month.

