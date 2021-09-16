BGMI stars Owais, Roxx and Ultron benched by GXR Esports for various breaches

Ever since the arrival of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in the country, Esports organizations and teams have been practicing and grinding for the upcoming tournaments. With Krafton promising huge investment in BGMI Esports, new organizations are also looking to enter the scene.

Amongst all the hustle and bustle the relationship between an organization and the players is of paramount importance for the success of both the players and the organization.

In this context, the breakdown of the relationship between Galaxy Racer India and several BGMI players on its roster is a matter of concern not just for the organization, but for the entire BGMI gaming community.

Galaxy Racer India (GXR) benches 3 BGMI players

Recently, Galaxy Racer, a UAE Based Esports organization that is fielding a BGMI lineup, has been having disagreements with its players regarding issues rumored to be about the coaching staff. The players lately have not been playing any BGMI scrims or tournaments.

Today, Galaxy Racer released an official statement regarding this issue and benched three of its BGMI players for insubordination, unprofessional conduct, and breach of contract. The players include big BGMI names - Owais, Roxx and Ultron.

Galaxy Racer stated that due to the players failing to comply with the organization's protocol, it had to take the difficult decision of benching them indefinitely.

Galaxy Racer also revealed that although the players will continue to be under contract with Galaxy Racer, they will no longer be a part of any active team roster.

Regarding the other players on the roster, Galaxy Racer announced that MaxKasH will also be inactive until further notice due to medical conditions. The organization wished him a speedy recovery.

Regarding MJ, the organization said that the player will continue to be under the team roster and will also be a part of the active squad.

Galaxy Racer assured its fans that it will make further announcements in due time. They also thanked everyone in the community for their continued support.

The background of the entire issue at GXR

Earlier in the month of July, Galaxy Racer issued a statement regarding rumors of some players leaving the organization. GXR had clarified that the players were going to stay with the organization.

In the meantime, GXR launched an investigation after the players raised serious allegations regarding the coaching staff. The coaching staff was also suspended until the completion of the investigation.

After the completion of the investigation, the organization released another statement on the 7th of September and stated that during the course of the investigation, GXR couldn't find concrete evidence to support the allegations and establish grounds for appropriate legal action.

The organization had stated that it wanted to provide its players with a peaceful and safe environment, so formal warnings were issued to its entire staff. The organization also transferred coach Aurum to the Arabia region to help coach the PUBG Mobile lineup there.

Galaxy racer India BGMI team statements after investigations

It is rumored that the players were not happy with the investigation and hence stopped playing scrims and tournaments, prompting Galaxy Racer to take action against them.

It remains to be seen what happens to the players and the organization in the future. Fans of both the players and the organization will be hoping for a peaceful resolution of the issue so they could witness their favorite players back in action.

