"Big drama drop" - Destiny reveals AdrianahLee is allegedly suing Mizkif, Maya, and OTK for defamation

In a recent livestream on Kick, Steven "Destiny" revealed that Adrianah "AdrianahLee" has filed a lawsuit against five individuals in Texas. Destiny stated that the court records were public, and then proceeded to display the case record on his stream. According to the file, Adrianah is filing a defamation case against Maya Higa, Matthew "Mizkif," One True King (OTK), and Jacob Rodriguez.

Both Maya Higa and Mizkif were accused of plotting a cover-up for a sexual assault that was committed by their friend at the time, CrazySlick. Destiny described the situation as:

Why is AdrianahLee suing Mizkif, Maya Higa, and OTK?

Destiny recently shared some major news on his Kick stream, disclosing that AdrianahLee has taken legal action against several individuals for defamation. The case stems from a controversy that arose last year when Adrianah accused Maya Higa and Mizkif of conspiring to cover up a sexual assault incident.

Adrianah, the victim, stated that the streamer CrazySlick, a friend of both Mizkif and Maya, had touched her inappropriately while she was intoxicated.

It's currently unclear what the exact terms of the defamation case are. However, it is known that Maya Higa and Mizkif apologized at the time of the controversy. Matthew was temporarily suspended from OTK, while Maya took a sabbatical from streaming.

AdrianahLee lawsuit opens up a huge debate

As such, Adrianah's recent lawsuit has led to a significant amount of discussion, particularly within the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

One user, who claims to be a legal practitioner in Florida, has offered their perspective on the case. They stated that the case may not have been officially served to the defendants yet as the defendants usually appoint attorneys to represent them when that occurs:

The exact reason for Adrianah's lawsuit is currently unknown and she hasn't officially commented on the situation yet. Speculation within the LSF community suggests that lawyers may have taken advantage of her vulnerable state and advised her to pursue the case:

Additionally, some users have pointed out that defamation cases can be expensive and may not always be worth pursuing:

Some members have expressed the belief that AdrianahLee's lawsuit may be baseless, and that she's only pursuing it because she has fallen out of the limelight:

As of now, none of the defendants named in AdrianahLee's lawsuit have publicly commented on the situation.

