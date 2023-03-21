"Big yikes": Concerned netizens react to Twitch firing over 400 employees citing budget cuts

Within a week of taking over the reins of Twitch as the new CEO, Dan Clancy has announced laying off over 400 people from the company, citing "macroeconomics" in a blog post.

The news of the layoffs has not been well received by most of the community and comes at a time when Amazon, its parent company, is making cutbacks to different sectors under their domain.

Streamers and viewers alike have been dissatisfied with Twitch's recent policies pertaining to revenue splits, and the news of the layoffs has only increased skepticism regarding the platform with tweets like these littered across the internet:

"Hope these people were informed": Twitter concerned regarding 400 Twitch employees set to lose their jobs over layoffs

Emmett Shear's resignation from the post of CEO last week had a mixed response from regular users of the platform. As a founder and long-time top dog at the company, there is a lot of adoration for Shear and his work among streamers and viewers alike. However, his resignation comes at a time when a lot of people are dissatisfied with the company's financial policies.

With YouTube and Kick both offering better financial incentives to streamers, a change in Twitch's upper management was welcomed by some. However, people were quick to realize that Dan Clancy, the former president, was the very person to write a blog post introducing the controversial 50/50 split last year.

Another concern that Twitteratis have over the recent lay-off announcement is about the 400 people who are about to lose their jobs. Many have wondered whether they were informed internally before the information was made public, pointing out how horrible it would be to find out about losing their jobs from an article online.

GEK✨ @GekGemu @Twitch I hope people were informed before this blog post was made because it doesn’t seem that way @Twitch I hope people were informed before this blog post was made because it doesn’t seem that way

Some drew attention to the proximity between Shear's resignation and the layoffs:

Oof. Best of vibes to those affected. Hoping they'll get picked up fast by other companies! @Twitch Amazon: "Hey Dan, welcome to your new position at Twitch! Now fire 400 people."Oof. Best of vibes to those affected. Hoping they'll get picked up fast by other companies! @Twitch Amazon: "Hey Dan, welcome to your new position at Twitch! Now fire 400 people." Oof. Best of vibes to those affected. Hoping they'll get picked up fast by other companies!

The overwhelming majority of the replies to the official tweet are of concern for the 400 people to be laid off:

Chilled Chaos @ChilledChaos @Twitch Hoping the 400 are able to land on their feet elsewhere in the gaming/tech sector. Not a fun day :/ @Twitch Hoping the 400 are able to land on their feet elsewhere in the gaming/tech sector. Not a fun day :/

DansGaming @Dansgaming @Twitch My heart goes out to the 400 about to be laid off @Twitch My heart goes out to the 400 about to be laid off 😢

ArielJade® @ArielJadeLive @Twitch Wishing all the strength and motivation to employees affected. Also, really hoping they reached out to these 400 workers before this blog published - kinda getting Mixer Dejavu with the vibe of this Tweet announcement ending careers. 🙃 @Twitch Wishing all the strength and motivation to employees affected. Also, really hoping they reached out to these 400 workers before this blog published - kinda getting Mixer Dejavu with the vibe of this Tweet announcement ending careers. 🙃

Twitch streamer Sodapoppin talks about the layoffs

OTK co-owner and popular streamer Sodappoppin read out and reacted to the blog post on his stream today and discussed the possibility of employees not knowing who will be laid off in the coming weeks and the stress they must be under. He opined:

"Wait, the people who got fired don't even know who yet? Oh my god! That's crazy, I mean I don't know how this kind of stuff works. I'm just a stupid streamer, but that's gotta be stressful as f*ck."

When the audience told him that Twitch allegedly had about 1,100 employees, out of which 400 are set to get laid off, Sodapoppin did the math:

"I'm just reading Twitch chat but there's 1,100 people working and 400 people got fired? That's almost half. It's like, a 50% chance you are fired."

Readers should note that the data is not specific but rather an estimate from third-party websites, and they should not take Sodapoppin's assessment of the issue at face value.

